Chicago Museum Gifts for the Holidays

By CGN Staff,

Area museums may be closed, due to Governor Pritzker's latest semi-shut down, but their gift shops are open online and offer a means of showing your support to our precious cultural institutions that have faced significant fiscal challenges in 2020. They also happen to offer a lot of really cool, unique gifts for people of all ages on your list this year.

Below are some items we found and wanted to share.

Of course you may also choose to gift memberships to your friends and family, or you may make a donation at any level to these museums – a generous gift to the institution itself!

Happy shopping!

Museum of Contemporary Art

The museum's store is always a secret source for artsy gifts. Three stylish and entertaining items featuring women artists of yesterday and today: A Mickalene Thomas Scarf, Louise Bourgeois Memory Game, and Judy Chicago Coasters.

Field Museum

The art of natural history is for sale and giftable. There is a wide range of items, from apparel and accessories, like this amber stretch bracelet, to educational items based on some famous figures in the Field's collection (dinosaurs anyone?) and even clever drink ware.

The International Museum of Surgical Science

This gem of a museum has a unique collection, and its store offers educational as well as humorous gifts that will not be regifted. Many are just what we need in these times... Check out the Plagues Of The 21st Century Gift Box, Snowflake Science Card, and assortment of pill boxes.

Driehaus Museum

This historic home turned museum has a period-appropriate gift shop, filled with items to honor the past, from absinthe glasses, to books on vintage posters that are in the museum's collection, as well as versatile game sets to keep you busy and offline this winter.

The National Museum of Mexican Art

The museum offers a range of original art, holiday items, as well as plenty of items featuring Frida Kahlo and other famous artists from Mexico. Here we found a Mexican folk art coloring book, a Papel Amate design cross, and a set of piñata ornaments.