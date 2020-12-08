New Exhibitions Starting December 10 - 12
Begins December 10
Woman Made Gallery – Pilsen
A treasure trove for collectors, art lovers and gift givers, the exhibition includes painting, mixed media, fiber, collage, printmaking, sculpture, ceramic, photography and jewelry. Works have a size limitation of 16 inches and prices range from $50 to $300.
Begins December 11
Oliva Gallery – Wicker Park
An exhibition featuring work by artists Curtis Bozif and Louise Pappageorge.
Begins December 11
Gallery Studio Oh! – Ravenswood
Annual Holiday Group Exhibition focusing on the theme of the color red. Each artist explores their own interpretation of the color resulting in a diverse selection of mediums including painting, sculpture, textile/fiber art, printmaking, and more!
Carolina Caycedo: From the Bottom of the River
Begins December 12
MCA – N. Michigan Ave
Informed by Indigenous philosophies, Caycedo’s work challenges us to understand nature not as a resource to be exploited, but as a living and spiritual entity that unites people beyond borders.