New Exhibitions Starting December 10 - 12

Small Works Members’ Show

Begins December 10

Woman Made Gallery – Pilsen

A treasure trove for collectors, art lovers and gift givers, the exhibition includes painting, mixed media, fiber, collage, printmaking, sculpture, ceramic, photography and jewelry. Works have a size limitation of 16 inches and prices range from $50 to $300.

OBJECTS and Environs

Begins December 11

Oliva Gallery – Wicker Park

An exhibition featuring work by artists Curtis Bozif and Louise Pappageorge.

Who’s Afraid of Red?

Begins December 11

Gallery Studio Oh! – Ravenswood

Annual Holiday Group Exhibition focusing on the theme of the color red. Each artist explores their own interpretation of the color resulting in a diverse selection of mediums including painting, sculpture, textile/fiber art, printmaking, and more!

Carolina Caycedo: From the Bottom of the River

Begins December 12

MCA – N. Michigan Ave

Informed by Indigenous philosophies, Caycedo’s work challenges us to understand nature not as a resource to be exploited, but as a living and spiritual entity that unites people beyond borders.