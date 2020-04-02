Art Spaces Go Digital: Virtual Connections to Art – Part I

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

In this age of virtual experiences and digital convenience, I'm always advocating for art lovers to get out and explore art in person. Gallery openings are a great excuse to get out into spaces and to mingle with other art lovers and to meet with artists.

But there are other ways to explore art spaces and to engage with culture without even leaving home. We have come up with a list of local spaces who are reaching around the world to share art and messages from artists via video interviews and other digital means of artistic engagement and education.

If you happen to be self-quarantining right now, in between working from home, catching-up on reading and playing board games, take comfort in art no matter where you are.

This is Part I. Part II will be featured next week.

Artist Theaster Gates at Gray Warehouse

Gray

Artist and Gallery Talks

The gallery shares past gallery artist interviews as well as panel discussions between artists and curators, from Theaster Gates, to David Hockney, to Jaume Plensa.

Sandro Miller and Catherine Edelman

Catherine Edelman Gallery

Artist Interviews

The gallery's ongoing attempt to understand why artists create the work they make launched Artist Talk in September of 2008, a video series which allows the viewer to hear, from the artist, the reasons behind making each piece on exhibit. Interviews are between Edelman herself and gallery artists.

Bernard Williams

The Arts Club

Exhibitions and Behind the Scenes Videos

The Arts Club, a forum for established and emerging artists, and a celebrated venue for performers since 1916, interviews exhibitors about shows and installations at the Club.

Rockford's Carrie Johnson

Rockford Art Museum

Facebook Videos

RAM Executive Director/Curator Carrie Johnson frequently shares everything from behind-the-scenes exhibition info, to chats with artists, donors and local art figures. The Rockford Art Museum app also has some great artist lectures and gallery walks from the current exhibition: app.cuseum.com/rockford-art-museum