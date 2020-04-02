Art Spaces Go Digital: Virtual Connections to Art – Part I
By GINNY VAN ALYEA
In this age of virtual experiences and digital convenience, I'm always advocating for art lovers to get out and explore art in person. Gallery openings are a great excuse to get out into spaces and to mingle with other art lovers and to meet with artists.
But there are other ways to explore art spaces and to engage with culture without even leaving home. We have come up with a list of local spaces who are reaching around the world to share art and messages from artists via video interviews and other digital means of artistic engagement and education.
If you happen to be self-quarantining right now, in between working from home, catching-up on reading and playing board games, take comfort in art no matter where you are.
This is Part I. Part II will be featured next week.
Gray
The gallery shares past gallery artist interviews as well as panel discussions between artists and curators, from Theaster Gates, to David Hockney, to Jaume Plensa.
Catherine Edelman Gallery
The gallery's ongoing attempt to understand why artists create the work they make launched Artist Talk in September of 2008, a video series which allows the viewer to hear, from the artist, the reasons behind making each piece on exhibit. Interviews are between Edelman herself and gallery artists.
The Arts Club
Exhibitions and Behind the Scenes Videos
The Arts Club, a forum for established and emerging artists, and a celebrated venue for performers since 1916, interviews exhibitors about shows and installations at the Club.
Rockford Art Museum
RAM Executive Director/Curator Carrie Johnson frequently shares everything from behind-the-scenes exhibition info, to chats with artists, donors and local art figures. The Rockford Art Museum app also has some great artist lectures and gallery walks from the current exhibition: app.cuseum.com/rockford-art-museum