News From Around the Art World: March 10, 2020

Rendering of the 2021 edition of The Armory Show. Courtesy of The Armory Show and the Javits Center.

The Armory Show Announces Change in Venue and Seasons for Upcoming Editions

Starting in 2021 the Amory Show in New York will move to Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood to the Javits Center.

The fair, which has taken place in March since it was founded in 1994 and serves as the anchor of Armory Week—during which time several other fairs and arts programming, including the Art on Paper, Independent, Spring/Break, and Volta fairs and NADA’s New York Gallery Open are scheduled—also revealed that it will hold its future editions in September.

Art About Amazon Expresses Vulnerable Humanity In the Face of A Ubiquitous Behemoth

Geissler and others who make work about Amazon often seem to emphasize smallness and human vulnerability in their projects, in contrast to the behemoth they seek to understand.

By Kate Durbin, Art in America

Rural German Monks Hope Their Abbey’s New Gerhard Richter-Designed Stained Glass Windows Will Help Convert Art Lovers to the Church

The contemplative life of the Benedictine monks from Germany’s Tholey Abbey is about to be interrupted by the jet-setting art world. This September, three stained glass windows designed by German artist Gerhard Richter will adorn their sixth-century place of worship in the small western town of Tholey.

The art star’s new project is sure to replace the monastery’s relative quiet with swarms of curious art pilgrims seeking out the newest public work by one of the nation’s greatest artistic prides.

By Kate Brown, Artnet

Security Guards Are Under Investigation as the $1 Billion Green Vault Heist in Dresden Increasingly Looks Like an Inside Job

Four security guards are under investigation for their alleged roles in one of the largest European jewelry heists in recent history.

Investigators and German prosecutors believe that accomplices inside the historic Green Vault in Dresden helped carry out the heist of priceless jewels. The theft took place on the morning of November 25, when two intruders broke into the museum through a small window, smashing the glass cases to steal the jewelry, and then taking off in a getaway car. The loot has been estimated to be worth as much as $1 billion.

By Kate Brown, Artnet

