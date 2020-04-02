Weekend Art Highlights: March 13-14

By CGN Staff

Update - March 12: In recent days many events throughout the city have been canceled or postponed. We highly recommend that you call the gallery or check their website prior to visiting to make sure they are open for business. Stay well!

Daniel Beltrá: The Amazon

Opening: Friday, March 13, 5 – 8 pm

Catherine Edelman Gallery

Daniel Beltrá has spent the past thirty years witnessing human influence on the climate. Photographing from the air, he has documented everything from oil spills, to glacial melts, to droughts, to the effect of greenhouse gases. His commitment is extraordinary and has been acknowledged by both the conservation and art worlds, as he lays bare the undeniable reality of the climate crisis.

Sufra-Jetting

Opening: Friday, Mar 13, 2020 6 – 8 pm

Woman Made Gallery

“Suffra-Jetting" is an exhibition inspired by Candace Hunter and juried by Malika Jackson. From 300 works by female-identified artists, Malika Jackson chose 43 pieces by 39 local and international artists, representing both US and global perspectives. Works in the exhibition are emotional and deeply personal, sharing female experiences that address a myriad of topics: motherhood, inequality, body image, racism, violence, spirituality, and more.

Lens 2020

Update - March 12: Opening reception has been canceled. Gallery will remain open during normal gallery hours.

Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.

International Juried Photography Exhibition

Nurturing Creativity

Opening: Saturday, March 14, 5 – 8 pm

Space 900

An exhibit of artworks by Art Encounter's Teaching Artists and Staff celebrating their contribution to expanding art for all.

Morgan Sims: Camouflage for Earth

Opening: Saturday, March 14, 6 – 8 pm

Bert Green Fine Art

Morgan Sims fuses his previously separate practices of neon and painting into a single approach, combining both media.