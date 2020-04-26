CGN Virtual Gallery Tour: Lincoln Park

Art De Triumph & Artful Framer Studios

2938 N. Clark

This popular gallery features work by Master Pastelist Nancie King Mertz, who paints en plein air around the world in oil and pastel. Art De Triumph & Artful Framer Studios, open seven days a week, has featured Mertz’s originals, Giclée prints, cards and gifts, along with expert framing for 40 years. She teaches painting workshops around the country and internationally.

Cornelia Arts Building

1800 W. Cornelia

Established in 1986, the Cornelia Arts Building is one of the largest all-artist-studio buildings on Chicago’s Northside. CAB is located in the epicenter of three distinct Chicago Neighborhoods: Lakeview, Roscoe Village, and Ravenswood/North Center.

gallery 1871 (formerly Chicago Art Source Gallery)

1871 N. Clybourn

gallery 1871 offers a diverse collection of artwork, knowledgeable staff and welcoming environment for both first-time buyers and seasoned collectors. The gallery has cultivated relationships with a wide range of artists who work in varied media and scale, enabling its staff to help clients find that perfect piece through a vast inventory, special commissions, rotating gallery exhibitions and first-class sourcing.

Madron Gallery

1000 W. North Ave, 3rd Floor

Established over 15 years ago, Madron’s ever changing collection includes paintings, prints, drawings, photographs, and sculptures from the late 19th through mid-20th centuries. A wide variety of styles are represented — from Impressionism to Surrealism — by artists like Theodore Butler, Reginald Marsh, John Henry Twachtman, and Ben Shahn, among others.

Wrightwood 659

659 W. Wrightwood

Wrightwood 659 is a new exhibition space conceived for the presentation of exhibitions of architecture and of socially engaged art. It is designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando, who has transformed a 1920s building with his signature concrete forms and poetic treatment of natural light.