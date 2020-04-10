CGN Virtual Gallery Tour: Streeterville

Arts Club of Chicago

201 E. Ontario

Since 1916, The Arts Club of Chicago has been a preeminent exhibitor of international art, a forum for established and emerging artists, and a celebrated venue for performers from around the world. For over 100 years, The Arts Club has opened its membership to artists and patrons of the arts, and its exhibitions and programming to the public.

Albrecht Dürer, The Apocalyptic Woman and the Seven-Headed Dragon, 1497

R.S. Johnson Fine Art

645 N. Michigan, Suite 990

Established in 1955, R.S. Johnson Fine Art specializes in museum quality works of art ranging from Old Master works on paper to 19th and 20th Century paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures. Over the decades the gallery has produced more than 175 scholarly catalogs and books. These publications are respected internationally for their research and art historical contributions. They feature a brief list of terms related to printmaking techniques on their website as well. Read CGN's interview with the Johnson's on their 60th anniversary here.



Joel Oppenheimer, Inc.

10 E. Ohio, Tree Studio Annex

Established in 1969, Joel Oppenheimer, Inc. offers an unsurpassed selection of antique and limited-edition fine art prints from the golden age of natural history art, archival framing, and nationally recognized art conservation and restoration services. From the 17th through 19th centuries, artist-explorers discovered, depicted, and classified life forms of the natural world, recording their beauty for posterity. Their extensive inventory is featured online, so you can dive deep into the history of natural art.

The gallery remains available to take orders over the internet or by phone, and they are offering 30-50% Off All John Gould Lithographs as well as complimentary Family of Hummingbirds book with each order.

Richard H. Driehaus Museum

40 E. Erie, Nickerson Mansion

The Richard H. Driehaus Museum explores the art, architecture, and design of the late 19th-century to the present. Its permanent collection and temporary exhibitions are presented in an immersive experience within the restored Nickerson Mansion, competed in 1883. Vibrant educational and cultural programs, as well as exhibitions, place the Gilded Age in context and illuminate the history, culture and urban fabric of Chicago. Scheduled to open this spring but postponed for now, the second exhibition in the Driehaus Museum's new contemporary art initiative will focus on two Chicago-based artists, Nate Young and Mika Horibuchi, whose works will engage expectations of the Nickerson Mansion by responding to the design and history of the 1883 building.



The newly commissioned artistic additions by both artists consider the interiors and architecture of the building, questioning mainstream historical narratives and inviting the opportunity to reflect on the history of a place from a diversity of perspectives.

In the mean time, browse the museum's website for stunning images of its unique interior, past exhibitions and its gift shop.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)

220 E. Chicago Ave

The MCA Chicago is one of the nation’s largest multidisciplinary museums devoted to the art of our time with an international reputation for presenting ground-breaking exhibitions. During its temporary closure, the museum would like to share some creative ways to stay connected virtually during this time and says, "Let's take risks with our imagination rather than our health." The Commons Online is a digital extension of the MCA's second-floor community space—this is a place to foster social belonging during social distancing. Join us for events, discussions, and creative content every day.