ART-IN-PLACE: A Project to Connect, Inspire and Bring Hope While We Are Disconnected
By CGN Staff via PR
The past several weeks have made many artists and art world players think very differently about how to make and share art with a public that is largely unable to gather in one place. The organizers of a new initiative, based out of Chicago but with a global reach, were inspired by the generosity of artists and the power of art to transform and connect us.
ART-IN-PLACE (AIP) is an initiative of CNL Projects (founded in 2016 by Cortney Lederer) and Terrain Exhibitions (a nonprofit founded in Oak Park Illinois by the late artist Sabina Ott and author John Paulett.) At the onset of the pandemic, these art connectors noticed so many artists began to create and offer to send small artworks in the mail to anyone that asked. Artists were using Instagram as a platform to share this generous offering. They shared collaged postcards (Kelly Kristen Jones and Melissa Oresky), "corona rings” (Laura Davis), seeds to grow (Anna Brown), plant clippings, and other creative works. CNL says they received about five different artworks in the mail within a couple weeks. Art became a way to connect, inspire and bring hope during a moment when we were all so suddenly disconnected from one another. We felt moved and inspired. We wanted to create a platform to share this generosity and consider what we all need right now—connection to others outside the virtual. There is no better tool for this than art.
Visit https://www.cnlprojects.org/artinplace to view participating artists.
The organizers note that due to the fact that over 275 artists are participating (including artist living in Berlin, Canada, Japan, India, Israel and Peru) they are still in process of uploading artists' image details and websites. Click on each artist's image to learn more about each artist and locate an address of where to tour art in your community. A live map is being developed for release next week.
Collectors have the option to purchase a beautiful set of curated postcards showcasing a collection of every ART-IN-PLACE participating artist (forthcoming). Artists collectables, editions and original works of art are available for purchase. Please contact cortney@cortneylederer.com if you are interested in a work of art. From each artwork sale, artists receive 80% and donate 20% to the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, which provides financial relief to workers and organizations in the creative industries impacted by COVID-19. All proceeds from postcards sales will also support this fund.
ART-IN-PLACE will be on view from May 20–June 20, 2020