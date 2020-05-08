CGN Virtual Gallery Tour: West Loop

Carrie Secrist Gallery

835 W. Washington Blvd.

Carrie Secrist Gallery, established in 1992, features contemporary artwork by emerging and mid-career artists who work in a variety of mediums.

Kavi Gupta Gallery

835 W. Washington Blvd.

Kavi Gupta is a leading contemporary art gallery based in Chicago that hosts more than a dozen museum quality exhibitions each year; its publishing imprint, Kavi Gupta Editions, produces unique, high quality artist books and catalogues.

McCormick Gallery

835 W. Washington Blvd.

McCormick Gallery features both modern and contemporary art, focusing primarily on painting, works on paper and sculpture.