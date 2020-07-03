Part IV: Spotlight on Galleries and Art Spaces Re-Opening

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

Open by appt. Limit 4 people at a time. Face masks required. Hand sanitizer available. All of it would have sounded so weird, not to mention unfriendly, four months ago, but now those words of guidance are tools for how to re-enter the world.

CGN has been getting our calendar up-to-date while checking in on area galleries, and we are also beginning to look ahead to the fall, which will be radically different than previous seasons, but it will come around just the same. So we keep looking forward and we make sure we are prepared, with our masks and disinfecting arsenal on hand.

More galleries and spaces continue to open, and we will see a "wave" of sorts once July gets underway, since there are even some events taking place this Friday, July 3 and next weekend. Though the fireworks may be cancelled, time and live moves on. Embrace it and please give your support where you are able.

More updates are coming to us daily, so keep up with our calendar of events. Thanks for supporting CGN and all of our partner spaces and of course the artists!

Adia, 2018, from the series Outcry by Whitney Bradshaw



Lubeznik Center for the Arts

If you are looking for an escape from the city the Lubeznik Center in Michigan City, IN reopens Friday with two shows and a new approach to an opening day: For public safety, instead of an unrestricted First Friday evening event and exhibition opening reception, we will be hosting an open house from 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM. Admission remains free but timed tickets are required for entry. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Well-Behaved Women includes artworks by 24 women artists, both living and historic, to mark the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women and men equal voting rights.

An exhibition from LCA's Teen Council is also opening and on view.

KAREN OSDIECK, Watermelon, $150 unframed $395 framed

Perspective Gallery

Perspective Gallery in Evanston re-opens with VICINITY 2020, their annual exhibition for Chicago-area non-member photographers, juried by Jennifer Murray.

In lieu of an opening reception there will be an online discussion with the artists via Zoom on Thursday, July 16th at 7 pm. The exhibition will be on display at the gallery July 3-26, and hours are Fridays & Saturdays, 12-6 pm; Sundays, 12-5 pm

Kathleen Waterloo, Taking Flight

Addington Gallery

Addington Gallery re-opened June 16 in River North. They are showing new work by encuastic artist Kathleen Waterloo for the next couple of days, before they open their next show, as well as continuing their timely shows, Sharing Shelter: Small, Affordable Works, and Doors Open. The gallery front space features gallery and invited artists who are sharing work created during their "shelter at home". The show speaks to not only the physical reality of businesses reopening under new conditions, but about artists throwing open the doors of their studios and by extension their imaginations to share with viewers. Most works in the exhibition are priced under $1000.

Michel Delgado, Confused Circus, 2018

Evanston Art Center

Through July 5 Rose Cannon of Cannon Fine Art in collaboration with Artist and Curator, Fran Joy, are bringing Soulworks, a collection of art by artists of color, both renowned and emerging, to the Evanston Art Center. The group show includes Black American, African, Caribbean and Japanese artists, exhibiting an eclectic and exciting array of artwork, which includes original oil and acrylic pieces on canvas and wood, framed giclee prints of watercolor, digital prints, carved wood and banana tree leaves, and functional designer wood screens. The exhibition is being held in the First Floor Gallery of the Art Center. When arriving at the EAC during gallery hours, please wait outside and call (847) 475-5300 for entry.