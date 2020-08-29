An Art Filled Summer Camp Round-Up

By CGN Staff

Summer camp plans that were made in the first couple months of the year all dissolved as it became apparent that 2020 might become known as the summer that wasn't. Now, a few months on, with a host of new regulations in place, we can see that many organizations that pivoted quickly to offer at-home learning and engagement during the lockdown have now changed their summer offerings as well. If you are still looking for some art-focused plans for your child this summer, have a look at our summary of area programs from a range of local organizations. The benefit this year, unlike any other, is that you may do them from anywhere.

Participation is an affordable way to beat the summer slide and engage with art on your own time. There are also plenty of classes for adults as well. Your participation at any level will also give much-needed support to these area groups.

Enjoy the summer, and stay creative!

Chicago Architecture Foundation

Save your spot for Design Your Neighborhood 1.0, for campers ages 8 to 10, and Design Your Neighborhood 2.0, for campers ages 11 to 14. Younger campers are encouraged to hone their observational skills through introductions to sketching and model-building, while older campers attend virtual tours and talk with design experts about their planning decisions.

The deadline to join us CAC Summer Camps for the week of July 20 is Wednesday, July 8 at 5pm.

Also coming up is: Girls Build! Tiny Homes, where future 'starchitects' can learn how to think big and design tiny in this interactive camp for girls ages 11-14. Campers will draw and build to create a sustainable tiny home that serves a Chicago neighborhood and has a small carbon footprint.

REGISTER

CAC is also sharing family projects online as well, like the most recent one about brainstorming and sketching out green spaces: Practice your problem solving skills by planning and designing (or redesigning) a green space for your community, inspired by the efforts of Sofia Valdez in Sofia Valdez, Future Prez by Andrea Beaty.

Art Center Highland Park

This summer experience creative fun and construct unique and original projects through a wide range of intriguing mediums. Have fun exploring self-expression and experimentation while learning the fundamental principals of art through drawing, painting, collage, and mixed media. There are classes for kids and adults, or for a child and an adult to take together. Some classes began last month but other sessions begin next week (July 13) with 12 sessions running through August.

Options include: Mixed Media Art Camp; Ceramics at Home; The Georgia O'Keeffe Summer Challenge (In five sessions your instructor will guide you through a step by step process for creating Calla and Roses 1926); Abstract Painting; and Illustrated Words. Register here.

Hyde Park Art Center

Creativity Camp is online, and you are encouraged to "contribute what you can". Camps started this week, July 6, and run through Sept 4, for ages 6–12. Online camps take place on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10am–11am, and include additional offline activities to be done on the campers' own time on off-days.

• Circus Week with teaching artist Terah Weddington takes place July 20–24. In this circus-themed performance camp, campers will explore song making, soft choreography, playwriting, and culminate with a group dance party! Register here.

• Music Video Parody with teaching artist Kirstin Franklin, July 27–31. Campers collaborate and design a one-of-a-kind parody music video, learn a variety of filming techniques, choreography, lyric writing and explore other art forms to create their very own finished product to share with family and friends. Register here.

• Masterpiece Re-makers with teaching artist Kirstin Franklin, August 3–7. Campers will use found household objects and smartphone cameras to make creative and funny interpretations of master works of art. Register here.

Riverside Art Center

While not exactly a camp offering, you could take advantage of Riverside's Party in a Box for your own camp, for kids or adults, or of course for a party. Each box will supply you with all you need to create painted masterpieces with your guests (Canvas (11″ X 14″), Paint, Palettes, Paint brushes, Project and instruction sheets). Boxes are available to order online. The Center will arrange for delivery or pick up of your Painting Party Box on your specified day. Pricing ranges from $68 for 5 people to $150 for 10 if you are not a member. They also offer a clay-based version.





Elmhurst Art Museum

Summer Break Art Camps take place for one week sessions, June 15 - Aug 14

Also offering Full & Half days for our Junior camp (ages 5-7). Sign-up here.

Elmhurst Art Museum’s camps are popular every year – kids love getting together and making messes and our inspiring camp counselors help guide them through the creative process.

At EAM Summer Camps, each week’s curriculum is uniquely themed, so no two weeks are the same. Campers also find inspiration through a variety of hands-on activities in our Education Center and outdoors in Wilder Park. Building sculpture and painting with multimedia, pottery, printmaking, and experiencing first-hand the art exhibitions at the Museum help kids develop new skills in a fun and energetic environment. These camps are IN-PERSON with many modifications for current COVID-19 safety. More info may be found online.