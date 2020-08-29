Bronzeville's Famed Trolley Tours of African American Cultural Community Go Virtual

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

In-person events are a mixed bag right now, as some things take off with sensible adjustments to group size and requests to wear masks and others are on extended hold. As more events come back on the calendar, everything is left up to individual comfort levels.

Additionally, many organizers are choosing to move ahead with virtual events for the time being, since they have been well-received since the start of the pandemic and because many business owners are learning that holding virtual events is not only safe, but also welcome to new audiences who can actually go farther than ever from the comfort of home. One such event going virtual is the Bronzeville Trolley Tour. The group's website says that like Harlem in New York, Bronzeville is a community where Chicago’s African American music, Literature, Fine Art, and Theater historically thrive. At present, the Bronzeville Art District (BAD) consists of six established visual art spaces working together to focus and drive cultural activities in the community such that a distinctive cultural identity can be crystallized and communicated.

Tour-goers in the past stream into the South Side Community Art Center

The tour, known well beyond Bronzeville, has been ongoing each month for many years, but for the foreseeable future it will come to you, as the tour takes a break from the on-wheels, and crowded, format familiar to many. Many Bronzeville spaces will also continue to host virtual exhibitions from July through December.

Participants this weekend include:

Blanc Gallery

Gallery Guichard

Little Black Pearl Art & Design

Bronzeville Artist Lofts

Faye African Art Gallery

South Side Community Art Center.

The owner of Blanc Gallery gives a video preview of the show that will be on view Friday

Click Here to watch an introduction video with a weekend preview on YouTube, where gallery owners discuss shows that will be on view and special events taking place via the virtual tour on Friday night.

To join and ride on Zoom this Friday, July 17 from 7–8pm RSVP at bit.ly/bronzevillearttrolleytour

The tour will be taking place on the 3rd Friday of every month, and the remaining dates for 2020 are August 21, September 18, October 16, November 20 and December 18. More information about the tour and the district may be found here.