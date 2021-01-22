You Can Visit Illinois Museums Again! COVID-19 Tier 2 Updates

Artworks from The Quarantine Times installed at the MCA as part of The Long Dream exhibition. Installation view, The Long Dream,MCA Chicago November 7, 2020–January 17, 2021. Photo: Nathan Keay, © MCA Chicago

By Ginny Van Alyea

On Monday, January 18, Chicago officially moved back (in a good way) to Tier 2 of the Illinois Resurgence Mitigation Plan in response to the state metrics the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What that means for art and culture fans is that under Tier 2 mitigations, Chicago's museums and arts centers – cultural institutions – are officially allowed to reopen to guests (typically at a reduced, 25% capacity.) Indoor gatherings of 10 or fewer people are also once again permitted.

Though area museums are officially allowed to open to the public, many may opt to follow their own protocols for the immediate future while also being mindful of current staffing and budget limitations. Chicago is also technically under a stay-at-home advisory through Friday, January 22 (ie: don't leave home unless you need to _______: visit a museum, see art in person, remember why you live in Chicago!)

CGN will share updates on chicagogallerynews.com as we have them and update individual hours in museum listings as they chance and become available.

Here's to feeling hopeful about visiting area museums again soon!

Top image: Krannert Art Museum at the University of Illinois in Champaign. The Museum says it will open soon.