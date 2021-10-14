New Exhibitions Start October 15 - 17
Opening: Friday, October 15, 5 – 8 pm
Epiphany Center for the Arts
Lily Pad Showcase: Five Year Anniversary
Opening: Friday, October 15, 5 – 9 pm
Lily Pad | West
Opening: Saturday, October 16, 12 – 5 pm
Circle Contemporary (Arts of Life)
Kandinsky: The Rediscovered Bauhaus Sketchbook
Opening: Saturday, October 16, 5 – 7 pm
Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA)
Georges Coulomb: Play on Colour
Opening: Saturday, October 16, 3 – 8 pm
Expression Gallery of Fine Art
Opening: Saturday, October 16, 5 – 8 pm
The Franklin
Opening: Sunday, October 17, 1 – 4 pm
Evanston Art Center