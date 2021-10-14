Previews

New Exhibitions Start October 15 - 17

Michelle Wasson: On Feronia

Opening: Friday, October 15, 5 – 8 pm

Epiphany Center for the Arts

 

 

Lily Pad Showcase: Five Year Anniversary

Opening: Friday, October 15, 5 – 9 pm

Lily Pad | West

 

 

Weekend Bash & Studio Sale

Opening: Saturday, October 16, 12 – 5 pm

Circle Contemporary (Arts of Life)

 

 

Kandinsky: The Rediscovered Bauhaus Sketchbook

Opening: Saturday, October 16, 5 – 7 pm

Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA)

 

 

Georges Coulomb: Play on Colour

Opening: Saturday, October 16, 3 – 8 pm

Expression Gallery of Fine Art

 

 

Still Life

Opening: Saturday, October 16, 5 – 8 pm

The Franklin

 

 

Dan Oliver: Afire

Opening: Sunday, October 17, 1 – 4 pm

Evanston Art Center

 

 

 

