Preview of First Shows of January 2022: Part I

By CGN Staff

The new CGN 2022 Arts Guide will be out after Christmas, and we're busy now filling the calendar for 2022. Here for you are a handful of exhibitions opening in the early days of the new year. Check out calendar daily for new additions and updates!

Happy new year!

Colorful Language

Jan 7 – Feb 5

Addington Gallery

Featuring work by Joanne Mattera, Cat Crotchett, Kathleen Waterloo, Alicia LaChance, Joan Holleb, Julia Katz, Michael Hoffman, David Versluis, Rebecca Crowell, Allison B. Cooke, Lisa Pressman

The Rounds

Jan 7 – Feb 17

Chicago Artists Coalition

The Rounds is a duo exhibition featuring new works by current CAC HATCH 2021-22 artists-in-residence Osée Obaonrin and Nayeon Yang, and curated by Yi Cao. The Rounds captures the repeated tries, recurring counter-actions, and recursive tensions existing amid the perpetual state of motion in societies, between relationships, and within one’s mental landscape.

Dan Gunn: Of the Land Behind Them

Jan 8 – Feb 19

Monique Meloche

Gunn’s work relies on the imagery, aesthetics, and craft traditions of the American Midwestern vernacular and investigates their ideological function in politics and for the formulation of male subjectivity. His practice mines materials for their unconscious associations and emotional potential. Woodworking and ceramics are used for their historical connection to Midwestern mythologies in an attempt to construct a counterfactual folk art, one not riddled with nostalgia but more accurate to the current state of affairs.

Anneke Eussen: Blank Pages

Jan 8 – Feb 27

DOCUMENT

DOCUMENT presents Anneke Eussen's first solo exhibition at the gallery. Eussen lives and works in the Netherlands. She studied at the Academy of Maastricht followed by a post-graduate residency at the Higher Institute of Fine Arts, Belgium.

(un)disclosed

Jan 8 – 26

1100 Florence

(un)disclosed is an exhibition of select Fall 2020 Journal Series weavings. These weavings are an alternative to handwritten journals that document Bibbs’ day-to-day life through the intuitive use of color, textures, and material.

Through a New Lens: Works from the World-Wide Mobile Photography Movement

Jan 6 – 30

Perspective Gallery

Through A New Lens is an exhibition by seven internationally-recognized iPhoneographers. The exhibit, curated by museum professional, art historian and photographer, Gina Costa, demonstrates a broad range of styles and approaches used by mobile technology. Works range from traditional, “straight” photographs, to abstract and highly “apped” works of art. Visitors to the exhibition will observe the incredible span of possibilities mobile technology permits.