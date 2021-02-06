News From the Art World: February 1, 2021

‘The ultimate dealer of Old Master paintings’: New York dealer Richard Feigen has died, aged 90

The Met director Max Hollein pays tribute to the late gallery owner and collector, who also promoted artists from Max Beckmann to Peter Saul

By Gareth Harris, The Art Newspaper

Outsider Art Fair, Smaller This Year, but a Model for the Future

A scaled-back lineup includes Daniel Johnston’s colorfully nightmarish drawings, plus chunky clay cameras and quilts as abstract as anything in the MoMA.

By Will Heinrich, The New York Times

From alley to gallery: Red Line viaduct in Edgewater is awash with murals

The five-block stretch has been transformed from your typical, dreary Chicago alley to an artistic showcase, the scene of more than 100 murals by over 30 artists.

By Rylee Tan, Chicago Sun Times

