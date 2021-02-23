News From the Art World: February 16, 2021

In Lieu of Mardi Gras Parades, Artists Are Turning New Orleans Homes Into Wildly Creative ‘House Floats’—See Images Here

Building 3,000 house floats was a boon for the city's out-of-work artists.

By Sarah Cascone, Artnet News

A New, Safe Home for the Louvre’s Unseen Treasures

An ultramodern conservation center in northern France is a haven for flood-threatened items from the museum’s central Paris basement.

By Elaine Sciolino, The New York Times

Christie’s to Sell Its First Fully Digital Work of Art in Test of Emerging Market

The work, known as an NFT (Non-Fungible Token), is by Beeple (né Mike Winkelmann), a net artist and graphic designer who has amassed a large following on social media producing commercial projects for pop stars and brands like Louis Vuitton and Nike. A Christie’s representative called him “a leader in the digital art community.”

By Angelica Villa, ArtNews

