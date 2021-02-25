News From the Art World: February 23, 2021

Chicago Architecture Biennial Announces Winners of its First Commission, the DAF Open Call

The Chicago Architecture Biennial (CAB) and the Danish Arts Foundation (DAF) have selected Soil Lab as the winning project of a DAF Open Call for a major new commission in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.

By Christele Harrouk, ArchDaily

With Art Hubs and Performances, Theaster Gates Is Redefining Chicago’s South Side

The artist is injecting new life—and art—into abandoned and run down spaces, and investing in community in the South Side.

By Evita Robinson, Conde Nast Traveler

‘This guy is Saint Michael and is over 600 years old’: Sculptures, paintings, poster nabbed in art heist

The FBI set up a sting operation after records show at least $112,000 in cash changed hands in exchange for some of the items. The investigation has since led to criminal charges against three people.

By Jon Seidel, Chicago Sun Times

Are Magazines Dead? Not at This Exhibition

“Magazines and the American Experience,” at the Grolier Club in Manhattan, explores the rich, colorful and sometimes deeply strange history of American periodicals.

By Jennifer Schuessler, The New York Times

