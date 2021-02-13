News From the Art World: February 8, 2021

Is Seeing That Renoir Essential? In the Pandemic, Cities Differ

Arizona has allowed its museums to remain open despite a deadly outbreak, while in cities and states with far fewer cases, the doors have been closed.

By Julia Jacobs, The New York Times

Chicago artist Brandon Breaux’s ‘28 Days’ is for Black History Month, portraits of those making history now

According to Breaux, November was when he began his latest artwork, digital paintings of people who have supported him in his work and those people whose work he admires.

By Darcel Rockett, Chicago Tribune

Local artist aims to ‘Protect Little Village’ with public art that celebrates mask wearing

Silvia Morales’ latest work is a hyperlocal spin on the city’s “Protect Chicago” campaign that aims to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus — she calls it “Protect La Villita.”

By Manny Ramos, Chicago Sun Times

