CGN Art World Recap: March 1, 2021

Spudnik Launches First Online Class

Spudnik press announced last week they are launching their first online class -- Textile Art: Print, Embroidery, & Dyes with Willa Goettling and Shannon Bodrogi. Students will explore multiple entry points into textile art in 5 sessions. The class will emphasize the use of eco-friendly materials such as natural inks, and use embroidery and relief printing to experiment with color and pattern.

All demonstrations covered will be tailored for executing at home. Students can follow demonstrations in real time, or take notes and use the workshop experience to guide future projects.

The class begins Thursday, April 1 and meets for 5 weeks on Thursdays, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m

Read More

K Dao, Easter Sunday Fashion

360 CHICAGO launches Photography Series

Visitors to 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck at 875 N Michigan Ave. (formerly known as the John Hancock Center) can view a photography exhibition more than 95 stories above the city. Apart, Together is a retrospective exhibit that features 21 compelling images hung in the Skywalk windows at 360 CHICAGO through April. Entry to enjoy this exhibit is included with the price of general admission. Chicago photographers included in the exhibition include: Colin Boyle, Danielle Braun, Khoa A. Dao, Chris Datskos, Christopher Mariano, Paul Martin, Harvey Pullings II, and Alex Qian.

Images will be available for sale and profits (after printing costs) will benefit My Block, My Hood, My City.

More tickets and information at www.360Chicago.com

An image from 1622 N LaSalle via Coldwell Banker

Art + Real Estate

Bertrand Goldberg's Last Residential Design is For Sale.

1622 N LaSalle was the last home designed by the renowned architect, famous for the reinforced concrete Marina City complex downtown. Located in Old Town/Lincoln Park, this home overlooks the Chicago History Museum and is also near the heart of the Gold Coast and lake. There is a lot of art on view in the current listing. The home is listed for $1,499,000.

Via Coldwell Banker

Read More

The MCA Reopens March 2

The Museum of Contemporary Art has been closed to the public since November, and it reopens March 2. Several exhibitions pick up where they left off in the fall, while a few open for the first time this month. In order to manage occupancy, the museum requests that visitors reserve a ticket online prior to visiting. Limited tickets will also be available at the admissions desk on the first floor.

Lauren G. Peterson

Role Change at Philips

Lauren G. Peterson has taken on a new role at Philips. She is now Director, Museum & Corporate Collections and is managing these collection relationships for the firm in the US. The auction house is now looking to fill the position of coordinator in Chicago. Formerly Peterson was Regional Representative, Associate Vice President at Philips. Prior to that she worked at Christie's for nine years.