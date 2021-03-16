CGN Art World Recap: 3/12/21

A brief summary of what's news and what's happening in our art community, from exhibition notes and auctions, to real estate ogling. – CGN Staff

The House That John Built, deconstructed doll house, 4 constructions, each approx. 32” x 34” x 3”

Chicago Printmakers Collaborative – Storefront Takeover

In Celebration of Women’s History Month, The CPC is proud to feature artist, Catherine Jacobi and her work, “The House That John Built” as part of their new ‘storefront takeover’ series. Catherine Jacobi has been a designer and sculptor for over 30 years. She is a longtime friend and resident of the CPC. Her work can be found in many private collections.

Visit the storefront exhibition 24/7 - the installation inspires dialogue and discussion, and makes a great destination for experiencing culture in the safest way possible!

George Wesley Bellows, (American, 1882-1925), In an Elevator, 1916 , lithograph , signed in pencil lower right (by daughter), edition of 54, 10" x 8"

Toomey Issues Last Call for Bids for March 14 Auction

...along with a helpful reminder about Daylight Savings Time this weekend. The Fine Art + Furniture & Decorative Arts auction takes place this Sunday, March 14

To place an absentee or telephone bid you're invited to log in or register on Toomey's website. There is also an option to place multiple bids at once as well as contact the auction house for last-minute condition information and additional photos of any lots in the sale.



Bidders may also participate in the auction in real time via two third-party platforms, LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable but absentee bids must be made now and previews are by appointment only.

Via Compass

Architects Designed A Home for Themselves. Now it's on the Market

Described as an architectural sensation and an indoor/outdoor tour de force imagined, designed and created by the architect/owners for themselves, this Lincoln Park home features lots of light and modern architectural details, as well as an abundance of art hung on all available wall space.

Reach Toward Dawn

Dan Addington Show at Madden Art Center in Decatur, IL

Memory and Meaning: The Art of Dan Addington is on view at the Madden Art Center in downstate Decatur through March 30. Addington runs his namesake gallery in Chicago, and he is also a practicing artist who has shown works throughout the United States. Addington’s mixed media paintings suggest a history and a physical weightiness associated with monuments and memorial sculptures. Through the use of a combination of anatomical imagery, memorial sculpture, and religious iconography, he attempts to explore the nature of mortality and address our desire to find spiritual meaning.