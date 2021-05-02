CGN Art World Recap: March 29

Artists Run Chicago Fund Deadline: March 31

Attention Chicago artist-run spaces, time is running out! Don't forget that applications are open for Hyde Park Art Center's Artists Run Chicago Fund. HPAC's Artist Run Chicago Fund open call seeks to award 20 $8,000 grants to artist-run spaces, programs and platforms through a juried open call.⠀

The deadline to apply for an Artist Run Chicago Fund Grant is March 31, 2021. This initiative is being funded by an anonymous donor and is being fully administered by Hyde Park Art Center.

Announcing the 2021 Chicago Artadia Awards Finalists

Artadia, a nonprofit grant making organization and nationwide community of visual artists, curators, and patrons, is pleased to announce that Andrea Carlson, Melissa Leandro, Cecil McDonald, Jr., Carlos Javier Ortiz, Celeste Rapone and Nate Young have been selected as the 2021 Chicago Artadia Awards Finalists.



The Finalists will each receive virtual studio visits with second-round jurors, who will ultimately select three artists to receive $10,000 unrestricted funds. The 2021 Chicago Artadia Award application was open to visual artists working in any visual media, at any stage in their career, who have been living and working within Chicago Cook County for a minimum of two years.

The Harlem Fine Art Show is running online through May 28

The Harlem Fine Art Show ran in Chicago a few years ago, as well as in other cities, and now it's running virtually through July 2021. Open 7 days digital visitors can examine each gallery’s artworks, singularly and vividly, in both 2D or 3D on the wall. 60+ booths present select artists and galleries from around the world highlighting the African Diaspora in virtual reality. Inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, HFAS provides a platform African Diasporic Visionaries as well as American visual artist to exhibit and sell their artwork. The Harlem Fine Arts show has also created economic empowerment, educational opportunities and professional recognition within the multicultural community.



