CGN Art World Recap: March 22

Catherine Edelman Gallery Announces New Plan to Stay Open After Closing in December 2020

Catherine Edelman Gallery announced this week that they are staying put in their West Town brick-and-mortar space at 1637 W. Chicago Ave. As Edelman said, she built the space out of nothing and she's thrilled to be able to keep it open after a very challenging 2020. In a video message, Edelman takes a moment to acknowledged her former staff, Juli Lowe and Tim Campos, who were with her for 11 and 9 years. Edelman had long planned to pass the gallery on to Juli, but the pandemic changed the course of the best–laid plans.

Together, with her artists, Edelman is now working to develop a new and sustainable gallery model. CEG also announced the debut of an innovative Viewing Room that allows the public to walk through the show as if they were in the gallery, no doubt anticipating that some members of the collecting community, both local and around the world, may opt to view art virtually beyond the pandemic. This new experience, coupled with in-depth artist interviews, and in-person and online programming, offers a fresh approach to the traditional Tuesday through Saturday hours while giving Edelman flexibility to spend time with viewers and clients one by one and also to continue mounting exhibitions. “Artists need a space to see their work. And the public needs a space where they can see, learn and ask questions. I look forward to engaging with the public in a new, more personalized way,” said Edelman. Currently the gallery is open by appt. The current exhibition, Gallery Artists 2.0, runs through May 29, 2021

Amid broad opposition, alderman drops proposal on house museums

Facing broad and powerful opposition to her proposal to limit conversion of houses into museums, Ald. Sophia King dropped the plan today, just ahead of a City Hall meeting about it.

Several area arts leaders and organizers made a full press to draw attention to the ordinance and its potential impact.

Via Crains

Randolph Street Market Takes a Detour to Michigan This Summer

Founder Sally Schwartz had to stop her famous Randolph Street Markets in Chicago last spring due to the pandemic. Now, with the home of the markets, Plumber's Hall, being under construction all summer, she's decided to head to Harbor Country Michigan instead.

As Sally shared on Facebook, "You can't keep a good show down! Ninety minutes from the city your world will be transformed! Three Oaks is a quintessential small “hometown” community nestled within Harbor Country, which is the summer home to many Chicagoans. Come shop our curated dealers treasures, cruise the main drag and even stop for a swim at Warren Woods State Park. It will be worth the trip and the start of a new tradition."

The market returns May 28, 2021. Visit their website for details.

New Chicago Takes 10 Performance Series Spotlights Performers Impacted by COVID-19

Chicago Takes 10, a new, virtual performance series sponsored by the Walder Foundation that supports performing artists and arts organizations who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The series premiered March 18 and highlights diverse performance styles throughout the Chicago region, featuring local musicians, performers, and dancemakers. Chicago Takes 10 hopes that artists and organizations will have a new platform to share their work with audiences here in the Chicago region and beyond. Join Emcee Sandra Delgado every other Thursday at 6 p.m. CT. All performances run 60-90 minutes. Visit www.chicagotakes10.org for details and to view performances.

Via TANK Shanghai

Theaster Gates in Shanghai

Gates shared via Facebook that he has opened a sprawling new exhibition in Shanghai called BAD NEON at TANK Shanghai. Gates said, "BAD NEON transforms TANK No. 3 into a space where light, sound, and roller disco can live alongside two of my favorite visualists: the painter Agnes Martin, and the social theorist W.E.B Du Bois. These synergies feel particularly relevant in this moment, and I’m excited for people to experience the energy of the space."

Gagosian shared, In his exhibition Bad Neon, Theaster Gates transforms the unique space of Tank Shanghai—which is housed within decommissioned aviation fuel tanks of a former airport—into a roller-skating rink, complete with neon lights, music, and artworks. Visitors are invited to experience the energy of Gates’s art on skates, including two iceberg-shaped sculptures, Houseberg (gold) and Houseberg (silver), which pay tribute to 1980s Chicago house music and clubs. Over the course of the exhibition, musicians and artists will craft different genres of music, introducing more possibilities to the site."