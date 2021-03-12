CGN Art World Recap: 3/8/21

A summary of what's news and what's happening in our art community, from exhibition openings to space closings, and even real estate ogling. – CGN Staff

Via 57th St Art Fair

57th Street Art Fair Gets Green Light in 2021

The 2021 74th Annual 57th Street Art Fair will happen, rain or shine, despite the COVID pandemic. They recently shared that their current plan features a robust virtual fair with hopes of producing a safe in-person event on June 5–6, if the City of Chicago determines it is safe to issue the special event permits that would allow this.

Planners are actively monitoring the situation for any changes to the city’s permit policy, and are currently working on plans for a physical fair with a modified footprint that considers booth spacing, traffic flow, visitor access, and any resulting impact on the neighbors and local businesses within our usual footprint of 57th Street between Kenwood and Woodlawn Avenues, and on Kimbark Avenue between 57th and 56th Streets.

They envision the 2021 Virtual Fair component as a fully interactive online art fair where artists will be able to promote and sell their original artwork via the 57th St. Art Fair website. Shoppers will be able to browse artists by category, click on an artist to see more images and their bio and will be directed via a link to access the Artists's personal website or email for queries and purchasing.

Aerial views of the Clarence Buckingham Memorial Fountain in Grant Park in Chicago on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune)

Notebaert Nature Museum Opens Without a Trace Exhibit One Year After Lockdown

In response to the reopening of Chicago institutions affected by the COVID-19 crisis, Without a Trace features a selection of photographs by photojournalist Zbigniew Bzdak.

These works were first published in March 2020 in the Chicago Tribune and presented to the public astonishing views of emptiness in the streets of Chicago, following the stay at home order of Governor J.B. Pritzker in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Chicago

A Lincoln Park House For Sale Features Jimmy Carter in the Living Room

Back on the market this week is an architecturally/historically significant Victorian Benjamin Green-built brownstone rowhome on Roslyn St in East Lincoln Park. Featured around the home are many prints by Matisse and Miro, plus a Warhol image of Jimmy Carter in the living room. And lots of wallpaper.

Listed by @properties

A Lake Forest Home Offers History, and a Room for Dolls...

For $10,500,000 you can go home to some Great Gatsby-linked history in a totally restored home and have plenty of space for art, or whatever you collect (stuffies and pool swans anyone?)

Top image/thumbnail: Aerial view of empty North Avenue Beach in Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago at 11:45 AM on Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune)