What We're Reading: 3/18

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Alderman’s bid to restrict ‘house museums’ draws outrage from emerging tourism sector

An ordinance introduced by Ald. Sophia King (4th) to restrict “house museums” in residential neighborhoods has drawn outrage from a small but passionate community of existing or planned operators of such museums — including projects honoring Black history icons Emmett Till, Phyllis Wheatley, Lu Palmer and Muddy Waters.

Via Chicago Sun Times

Art World Gets Crash Course in NFTs; a Frenzy Ensues

After Beeple’s $69 million sale, Christie’s remakes its sale categories, Sotheby’s is offering digital artworks and accepting Bitcoin and galleries are setting up task forces to study up on crypto-millionaires. It’s ‘like we just discovered an unknown continent.’

Via The Wall Street Journal

London Dealers Are Debuting the City’s First-Ever Gallery Weekend This Summer to Revive the Local Art Scene After a Year of Lockdown

To celebrate the end of lockdown and resuscitate the local scene, a group of London galleries are launching the city’s first gallery weekend this summer.

Via Artnet

Chicago’s Newest Music Venue, Epiphany Center For The Arts, Is Staging Live, Social-Distanced Indoor Shows

While Chicagoans eagerly await the return of live music and entertainment to venues across the city, Chicago’s newest venue has been putting on live indoor shows already.

Epiphany Center for the Arts, which includes the former Church of the Epiphany at 201 S. Ashland Ave. along with other buildings on its 42,000-square-foot campus, is home to three unique venues — Epiphany Hall, The Sanctuary and The Catacombs — along with a cafe and a courtyard.

Via Block Club Chicago