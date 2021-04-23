CGN Art World Recap: 4/21/21

PATRON Has a New Home in An Old Theater

PATRON announce the opening of their 5,000 square foot new home at the site of the historic Alvin theatre in Chicago’s West Town gallery district. Located at 1612 W. Chicago Ave., this historic structure, originally built in 1914, was the site of a vaudeville theater run by the Lynch Circuit and later became a part of the Balaban & Katz chain, two pioneering theatre corporations that were integral to perfecting the “palace” theatre concept in the early 20th century in Chicago. The original theatre sat 540 people and, in the 1970s, the site operated as a Spanish-language movie house. The historic building serves as a perfect home for PATRON as they deepen their commitment to the city of Chicago and its vibrant art community. Drawing from their name, the mission of the gallery has always been rooted in an artist-centered approach, which engages art audiences from all walks of life, and is fueled by the belief that a patron can be anyone with a passion and drive to champion and support artists. The gallery’s layout and design will take cues from our existing location and expand on the concept of home, featuring three separate gallery spaces and open communal spaces that foster a warm, inviting approach to accessibility. With seating areas throughout as well as a multi-purpose screening and lecture hall, they hope to invite audiences to come to not only experience art but to spend time at the gallery contemplating and engaging with the community and team.

Kavi Gupta Is Expanding

When Carrie Secrist Gallery left the ground floor of 835 W Washington last year and moved nearby to 900 W, their expansive space became vacant. The owner of the building, however, is fellow gallerist Kavi Gupta. That gallery is opting to take over Secrist's old space and expand (they will remain on the second floor too). They shared yesterday via PR: "After two decades operating in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, Kavi Gupta is fulfilling our original vision for our gallery at 835 W. Washington Boulevard by expanding our operations to include our building’s 4,000-square-foot west suite on the ground floor. We are thrilled to share this news in anticipation of the restoration of community gatherings following the difficulties of the past year.

This expansion creates a new, multi-purpose, museum-quality exhibition space. In addition to our new rooftop sculpture garden, the space will allow us to host expanded programming and events, as well as a curated bookshop that extends our art publishing arm, Kavi Gupta | Editions."

The inaugural exhibition in the new street-level space, opening May 22, 2021, is the gallery’s debut solo show with South African artist Mary Sibande.

Chicago Sculpture International Opens New Art Space: 3D4D

Chicago Sculpture International (CSI) has a new art space, 3D4D by CSI, at 1912 N Damen. The gallery opens its first exhibition April 23 with a retrospective of the late Ron Gard’s work, “Nexus Between Spaces”.

The exhibition will feature Gard’s small and medium sculptures, as well as a digital display highlighting Ron’s artistic legacy. 3D4D by CSI’s first opening reception is Friday April 23, 6-9pm and was planned to coincide with the International Sculpture Center’s International Sculpture Day, #ISDay, on April 24. The exhibit will run six weeks through June 5. The reception will be in-person (10-15 people) with staggered gallery visits, observing social distancing, and masks required.

Ron, a well-known local Chicago Sculptor, passed away in 2019. Gard was a member of Chicago Sculpture International since 2010 and a long-time board member. Ron had been making sculpture since 1977, and his work has been exhibited throughout the country. He was a large contributor for multiple Chicago public sculpture shows, including the famous Chicago Lakefront Sculpture Exhibit, 2012-2013, hosted by the Chicago Park District.

3D4D also plans on live streaming the events on Instagram.

City of Chicago Announces Arts 77 Recovery and Reopening Plan

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), the Chicago Park District, and other City of Chicago departments announced “Arts 77” — a citywide arts recovery and reopening plan for all of Chicago’s 77 community areas, representing an initial investment of over $60 million to support local artists and organizations. Additional updates regarding financial grants and programs to support arts recovery will follow in the upcoming weeks.

“Arts 77” signals a new direction for Chicago’s cultural policy, in which the arts are embedded in initiatives and strategies across City government. This plan seeks to expand access and participation in the arts citywide, prioritize employment of creative workers through City programs and services, and deepen public sector investment in the creative sector though financial support and cultural policy. Today’s announcement launches new and expanded programs including the Neighborhood Access Program, the Chicago Band Roster and Chicago Presents grant programs, Culture in My Neighborhood (a $40 million collaboration by DCASE, the Chicago Park District, and Chicago Public Library), Individual Artists Program grants, Artist Response Program grants, and $18.5 million in art and infrastructure investments. For details and upcoming Arts 77 webinars for the cultural community, visit Chicago.gov/Arts77.