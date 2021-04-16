CGN Art World Recap: April 13

John Kiley, Blue Halo, 2020, blown and cut glass, 14.75 x 14.25 x 9 in. Courtesy of Traver Gallery

Intersect Chicago (the old SOFA) announces fall in person dates

Intersect Chicago — the future of SOFA will take place in-person November 4–7, 2021. This year the fair presents an exploration of materiality and meaning in design, objects, furniture, and art with a focus on local, regional, and global creation. The fair's focus on glass continues to grow and evolve, and viewers can anticipate that glass will be a highlight of the 2021 edition. Visit IntersectChicago.com for updates and news in the coming weeks about virtual programs and events leading up to November.

Lori Sapio. Denise Gardner, 2021. Courtesy of the Art Institute of Chicago





The Art Institute Announces the Next Board Chair, Collector Denise Gardner

The Art Institute of Chicago announced today the election of Denise Gardner as the organization’s new chairperson of the Board of Trustees. Gardner will succeed Robert M. Levy as the leader of the governing body of both the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) and the Art Institute of Chicago museum. Levy will remain on the board and Gardner will take over as chair when Levy’s term ends in November.

With her professional background and a nearly 30-year relationship with the Art Institute as a volunteer and philanthropic leader, including 15 years as a trustee and five years in her current role as vice chair of the board, Gardner is uniquely positioned to advance the strategic vision of both the museum and the school. Deeply invested in and knowledgeable about the Art Institute of Chicago, she has modeled support and advocacy for the museum and school by championing artists and the accessibility of art and art education for historically underrepresented audiences. She has built a personal collection of art that is internationally recognized and cultivated rich relationships with many artists and educators.

Check out 'the 10 best' booths at EXPO's online edition

More than a year after the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic set in and art fairs around the world canceled their plans for the foreseeable future, Chicago’s EXPO fair is holding its 2021 edition online, rescheduled from the fair’s usual in-person time slot in September. This year’s edition, known as EXPO CHGO ONLINE, gathers presentations from more than 80 U.S. and international galleries showcasing both contemporary upstarts and well-known figures working in painting, sculpture, fiber art, and much more.

Three of the chosen galleries are from Chicago (Daiter, Meloche, and Mickey)

Via Artsy

Amy Sherald, Breonna Taylor, 2020, oil on linen Joseph Hyde/© Amy Sherald. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth

SAIC Grad Allison Glenn curates Exhibition Devoted to Breonna Taylor

"To have a contemporary exhibition by majority Black artists in this space acts as a decolonization of these galleries," Glenn says.

The show is laid out in three sections to reflect the words in the title: "Promise, Witness, Remembrance."

Via NPR

680 N Lake Shore Drive, Unit 523

Completely gutted and masterfully redesigned this oversized one-of-a-kind 1-bedroom/1.5 bath residence exudes sophistication. Featuring art on nearly every wall, including works by Alexander Calder and others, this art filled unit could be yours for under $500K.

Via Compass/Brad Lippitz