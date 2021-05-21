EDITIONS Chicago Launches This Fall at Navy Pier

Art Expositions LLC, the parent company of EXPO CHICAGO led by Tony Karman, today announced the launch of a new art fair, EDITIONS Chicago – The Print, Photography & Art Book Fair, debuting September 23 – 26, 2021 at Navy Pier. EDITIONS Chicago will host international print, photography, and art book dealers and publishers to present an exceptional range of artwork, multiples, and books, alongside an expansive four-day program. The fair has been created in affiliation with leading international arts associations–the International Fine Print Dealers Association (IFPDA) and the Association of International Photography Art Dealers (AIPAD)–and has been designed to engage a wide range of collectors and audiences.

“With the increasing interest and scope of limited-edition prints, photographs, multiples, and art books, we felt that it was the right time to launch this fair to engage new audiences while developing an unprecedented collaboration between leading international associations," said Tony Karman, President of Art Expositions LLC. “As we build EDITIONS Chicago, we look forward to working with the members of the IFPDA and AIPAD, broadening the scope of collaborations and exhibitors, and engaging our existing network of institutional partners and supporters in Chicago to add an exciting new event for established and emerging collectors in this region," he added.

EDITIONS Chicago will collaborate with Chicago’s institutions, galleries, and artist-run spaces to herald Chicago on Friday, September 24th and Saturday, September 25th. Participating spaces will offer local and visiting patrons the chance to view a broad range of new exhibitions and participate in events taking place concurrently with the fair. Special Chicago events produced in partnership with Newcity are forthcoming.

"The tradition of printmaking has long been grounded in the Midwest with strong university-based programs, many community-based and collaborative workshops, and all the small press and independent publishers which make up the Chicago zine scene," said IFPDA Executive Director Jenny Gibbs. "The IFPDA is delighted to be a part of this inaugural celebration of prints and editions in the Midwest. After this most trying of years, we are especially happy to invite our members from across the United States to participate in this new venture and to provide collectors, curators, and friends new and old with an opportunity to experience the best of 500 years of printmaking in person!"

“AIPAD is decidedly excited to emerge from this pandemic and long drought of art fairs to participate in EDITIONS Chicago," said AIPAD President Michael Lee. "The opportunity to show our pictures alongside so many other art professionals is a wonderfully unique opportunity. The inclusive and collaborative big tent EDITIONS is raising will provide a special platform for AIPAD galleries to bring the joys of photography to Chicago.”

For more information on EDITIONS Chicago (September 23 – 26, 2021) visit www.editionschicago.com.

Fair Schedule:

Opening Night | Thursday, September 23

Friday, September 24 Saturday, September 25 Sunday September 26

4:00pm Opening Benefit 6:00pm VIP Opening 11:00am – 7:00pm 11:00am – 7:00pm 11:00am – 5:00pm

Ticket Prices: Single ticket $15 | Three Day $25 | Student & Senior $10

About Art Expositions LLC

Art Expositions, LLC, is the parent company of EXPO CHICAGO under the leadership of President, Tony Karman. Art Expositions, LLC is proud to present a wide range of public and private cultural initiatives including – EXPO CHICAGO, EDITIONS Chicago, EXPO CHGO ONLINE, THE SEEN and numerous other collaborations in service of both the local and international arts communities.

About the IFPDA and the IFPDA Foundation

The International Fine Print Dealers Association (IFPDA) represents 150 vetted international art galleries and publishers who champion the work of artists in printmaking from old master to contemporary. Each year the IFPDA organizes the Fine Art Print Fair in New York, the largest and longest-running art fair in New York showcasing more than 500 years of printmaking. Proceeds from the IFPDA Fine Art Print Fair benefit the IFPDA Foundation, which awards curatorial, exhibition, and artists grants in the field of printmaking and scholarship.

About AIPAD

Founded in 1979, The Association of International Photography Art Dealers (AIPAD) represents more than 120 of the world’s leading galleries in fine art photography, with members in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. AIPAD is dedicated to creating and maintaining the highest standards of scholarship and ethical practice in the business of exhibiting, buying, and selling fine art photography. More information is available at AIPAD.com.