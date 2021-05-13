Expansions & Plans: Forward Momentum After a Hard Year

We’ve all heard of doubling down. It’s harder than it sounds to face adversity, take a big gamble and make it happen. Amidst a challenging pandemic fortunes have been varied in Chicago’s art spaces, but everyone has been adversely affected in one way or another. CGN has been seeking out the gallerists and others who decided to make some lemonade out of 2020. Each effort is a testament to the enduring power of art and the creative people behind it all. This summer visit these spaces and places to see what’s new and to wish those leading the charge well. – GV

Patron's new home at 1612 W Chicago Ave

PATRON has been talking about a move from its original River West location for quite some time, but 2020 put plans on hold. As of April 2021 they have moved to a fabulous new space in a reclaimed theater in West Town. • patrongallery.com

The Golden Triangle held an epic sale to clear out its 18,000 sf. Clark Street space in River North to move to West Town. Co-founder Doug Van Tress says, “Our new space is a more industrial space, a combination of gallery and atelier-workshop where things are not just sold; they are made. • goldentriangle.biz





2020 dealt the vintage mainstay Randolph Street Market a near-fatal blow, with the cancellation of in-person events. With construction planned this summer for the market’s traditional Plumber’s Hall home, Schwartz moved the market to Three Oaks, MI for five weekends from Memorial Day to Labor Day. • randolphstreetmarket.com



Kavi Gupta Gallery has two expansions happening. They recently announced plans for a new, multi-functioning art space on the main strip of the lakeside town of New Buffalo, MI, a common spot for Chicagoans to vacation. Plans include an exhibition space, outdoor sculpture garden, as well as art storage facilities.

The gallery also announced in April plans to expand their 2nd floor space at 835 W Washington down into the ground floor space where Carrie Secrist Gallery was prior to moving nearby to 900 W Washington. Gupta owns 835 W Washington. This expansion creates a new, multi-purpose, museum-quality exhibition space. In addition to our new rooftop sculpture garden, the space will allow us to host expanded programming and events, as well as a curated bookshop that extends our art publishing arm, Kavi Gupta | Editions."

The inaugural exhibition in the new street-level space, opening May 22, 2021, is the gallery’s debut solo show with South African artist Mary Sibande. The gallery still has its nearby Elizabeth St. warehouse as well. • kavigupta.com

ALAN KOPPEL GALLERY expanded beyond their downtown Dearborn Street space to open a satelite gallery in suburban Glencoe April 1. Their first show featured photographs by Diane Arbus, along with works by artists she influenced.

Art De Triumph & Artful Framer Studios, based at 2938 N. Clark since 2000, announced it is expanding to a gallery / artist retreat / learning center in their historic home in Rockford, 85 miles from downtown Chicago. They're inviting clients and fellow artists to come for the day, or come for a stay. • artdetriumph.com

Ron Gard

Chicago Sculpture International (CSI) opened 3D4D by CSI on April 16 at 1912 N Damen Ave. The space's program focuses on sculpture, time-based and performance art and is an experimental art space run by artists with the mission of showcasing fresh perspectives through unique programming. 3D4D aims to engage young emerging artists and curators whose work drives attention to current issues affecting our society. Community philanthropy is embedded in all programming, and 3D4D by CSI is under the direction of Chicago based artists, composed of women, LGBTQ+ and people of color. • 3d4dbycsi.org



