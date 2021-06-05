New Exhibitions Start June 5 (Part II)

Catharine Newell: Immersed

Begins June 5

Ken Saunders Gallery

Encaustic in America

Opening: Saturday, Jun 5, 2021 2 – 6 pm

Addington Gallery

During the months of June and July, Addington Gallery hosts an exciting rotating exhibition of paintings made by some of the leading voices of encaustic painting in America.

Hyun Jung Jun: By Flame By Fog

Begins June 5

Goldfinch

Hyun Jung Jun’s work takes many forms, from temporary installations to candles to cakes, and the work often begins and ends as something changed or erased altogether. In the artist’s words, Jun’s creations “take up more time than they do space.” They are often made to disappear. Although Hun’s practice engages familiar, domestic processes (her kitchen serves as a studio space, where she dips candles and experiments with cooking materials) her work seems to exist in a fantastical space where what is absent, shrouded, or entirely imagined is as real as anything else.

Frida Kahlo: Timeless

Begins June 5

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art

The exhibition will be the largest Frida Kahlo exhibition in the Chicago area in more than 40 years, and is hosted by the Cleve Carney Museum of Art (CCMA) and the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) at the College of DuPage (COD). It will feature a 26-piece collection on loan from the Museo Dolores Olmedo as well as a multimedia timeline, 100+ photographic images from the artist’s life, a family-friendly children’s area and a Frida Kahlo inspired garden designed by Ball Horticultural Company, enabling museum-goers of all ages to grasp an understanding of Kahlo’s life and work through a variety of contexts.

Ania Jaworska: BRICKS

Begins June 5

Volume Gallery

BRICKS engages this elemental unit of construction formally and conceptually to create a homage that is at once sincere, humorous, pragmatic, and seductive.

Bricks are both resolutely material and culturally potent. Especially in Chicago, they aggregate to form a backdrop to urban life, and not always elegantly or intentionally. At the same time, bricks provoke an earnestness, even reverence, among architects (Louis Kahn most famously) and lay brick enthusiasts (there are many among us, analyzing the techniques and sources of the brickwork in our neighborhoods). As metaphors, bricks appear in diverse contexts, negative and positive: a basketball that clanks off the rim; a ton of something dropped on us; a mighty-mighty woman; the road we follow to Oz.