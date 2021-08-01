2021 Mid-Summer River North Gallery Walk Planned for July 9

By CGN Staff

The River North Gallery District spaces are banding together again to host their traditional mid-summer gallery walk on Friday, July 9 from 5-8pm. Walk attendees are invited to enjoy cocktails and al fresco dining at River North's modern Greek restaurant Avli at the corner of Wells and Huron.

A July gallery walk has been around in the district for many years. After a 2020 hiatus due to the pandemic, galleries are eager to invite collectors and visitors to the city on self-guided tour of eight spaces, from Huron, Superior, and Wells Streets, while meeting artists, curators, and gallery staff.

Last year was challenging for most galleries. Many had to get creative with their exhibition plans while boosting their online offerings in order to continue to reach collectors they might normally engage with in person during openings and art fairs. The full return of in person art experiences is very welcome after so many months apart.

The Mid-Summer River North Gallery Walk is free and open to the public. Maps are available at Addington Gallery (704 N Wells St.)

There is also a free Saturday morning gallery tour taking place the following day, July 10, at 11am.



Participating galleries:

Addington Gallery

Carl Hammer Gallery

Gallery Victor Armendariz

Jean Albano

Hilton | Asmus Contemporary

Vale Craft Gallery

Zg Gallery

Zolla/Lieberman Gallery