2021 Fall River North Gallery Walk Planned for Sept 10

By CGN Staff

The River North Gallery District spaces are banding together again to host their traditional fall gallery walk on the Friday after Labor Day – September 10, 2021 from 5-8pm. Afterward, walk attendees are invited to enjoy cocktails and al fresco dining at River North's modern Greek restaurant Avli at the corner of Wells and Huron or sample home made Italian fare at Torchino Pasta Bar on Wells.

A September gallery walk has been around in the district for decades. After a 2020 hiatus due to the pandemic, galleries are eager to invite collectors and visitors to the city on self-guided tour of eight spaces, from Huron, Superior, and Wells Streets, while meeting artists, curators, and gallery staff.

Last year was challenging for most galleries. Many had to get creative with their exhibition plans while boosting their online offerings in order to continue to reach collectors they might normally engage with in person during openings and art fairs.

The galleries held a successful and busy Mid-Summer Gallery Walk this past July and this fall gathering promises to even busier and buzzier, since it also coincides with the River North Design District walk, happening simultaneously (details here).

The Fall River North Gallery Walk is totally free and open to the public. Maps are available at Addington Gallery (704 N Wells St.)

Saturday Morning Tour

There is also a monthly free Saturday morning gallery tour taking place the following day, September 11, at 11am. Details and Rsvp here.



Participating galleries:

Addington Gallery

Carl Hammer Gallery

Gallery Victor Armendariz

Jean Albano

Hilton | Asmus Contemporary

Vale Craft Gallery

Zg Gallery

Zolla/Lieberman Gallery