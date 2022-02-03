New Exhibitions Start January 28 & 29

Patricia Rieger / Xavier Toubes

Opening reception(s): Friday, January 28, 4 - 7 pm / Saturday, January 29, 1 - 4

Zolla / Lieberman Gallery

Lauralynn White Solo Exhibition: Naked

Opening: Friday, January 28, 7 – 10 pm

Firecat Projects

Opening Conversation (online) | A Site of Struggle: American Art against Anti-Black Violence

Opening: Saturday, January 29, 2 – 3 pm

Block Museum of Art

Originating at Northwestern University’s Block Museum of Art, A Site of Struggle explores how artists have engaged with the reality of anti-Black violence and its accompanying challenges of representation in the United States over a 100+ year period.

Join us for an online conversation to mark the opening of this exhibition.

Adam Augustyn "The Sky is Falling" Solo Show

Opening: Saturday, January 29, 12 – 5 pm

Vertical Project Space

Augustyn's work is inspired by animation, mythology, music, cults, horror films, his hometown of Chicago, and the latest obsessions of his three daughters. His paintings play with scale, color, and theme to produce the unexpected (oversized humans, vibrant playful demons) and to emphasize the impact of our choices, actions and moods on the environment around us.