New Exhibitions Start January 28 & 29
Patricia Rieger / Xavier Toubes
Opening reception(s): Friday, January 28, 4 - 7 pm / Saturday, January 29, 1 - 4
Zolla / Lieberman Gallery
Lauralynn White Solo Exhibition: Naked
Opening: Friday, January 28, 7 – 10 pm
Firecat Projects
Opening Conversation (online) | A Site of Struggle: American Art against Anti-Black Violence
Opening: Saturday, January 29, 2 – 3 pm
Block Museum of Art
Originating at Northwestern University’s Block Museum of Art, A Site of Struggle explores how artists have engaged with the reality of anti-Black violence and its accompanying challenges of representation in the United States over a 100+ year period.
Join us for an online conversation to mark the opening of this exhibition.
Adam Augustyn "The Sky is Falling" Solo Show
Opening: Saturday, January 29, 12 – 5 pm
Vertical Project Space
Augustyn's work is inspired by animation, mythology, music, cults, horror films, his hometown of Chicago, and the latest obsessions of his three daughters. His paintings play with scale, color, and theme to produce the unexpected (oversized humans, vibrant playful demons) and to emphasize the impact of our choices, actions and moods on the environment around us.