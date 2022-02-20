New Exhibitions Start January 7 & 8

Lee Godie: Sincerely...

Opening: Friday, January 7, 5:30 – 8 pm

Carl Hammer Gallery

Forty-three years ago, on the eve of the grand opening of the Carl Hammer Gallery at 620 N. Michigan Avenue, a first-time encounter with Chicago’s iconic street artist took place. Now, twenty-eight years since her passing, Carl Hammer Gallery takes a look back at the remarkable, inventive eye of one of Chicago’s most widely collected artists – Lee Godie.

for spacious skies

Opening: Friday, January 7, 5 – 8 pm

Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)

Patrice S. Nelson

Opening: Friday, January 7, 5 – 8 pm

ARC Gallery

Wunderkammer: Victor's Cabinet of Curiosities

Opening: Friday, January 7, 5 – 8 pm

Gallery Victor Armendariz

Wunderkammers, or cabinets of curiosities, arose in mid-sixteenth century Europe as repositories for all manner of wondrous and exotic objects, sometimes filling entire rooms. These collections mark the intersection of superstition, science, and man-made objects and are precursors to museums.

To celebrate our five-year anniversary, Gallery Victor Armendariz will transform our space into a modern Wunderkammer featuring artists: Marcos Raya, John Seubert (AKA John Dolly), Rick Farrell, Ivan Markovic and many more! Including the Kupjack Miniature Rooms.



Colorful Language

Opening: Friday, January 7, 5 – 8 pm

Addington Gallery

Anneke Eussen: Blank Pages

January 8

DOCUMENT

Through a New Lens: Works from the World-Wide Mobile Photography Movement

Opening: Saturday, January 8, 4 – 7 pm

Perspective Photo Gallery

This exhibition provides a small glimpse to how a mobile device is not only a convenient device in one’s pocket, but also a powerful creative tool harnessed by these artists to redefine how we understand picture-making. The question before us now is: What is the next technical advancement mobile photography is paving the way for?

Dan Gunn: Of the Land Behind Them

January 8

Monique Meloche Gallery

Gunn’s work relies on the imagery, aesthetics, and craft traditions of the American Midwestern vernacular and investigates their ideological function in politics and for the formulation of male subjectivity. His practice mines materials for their unconscious associations and emotional potential. Woodworking and ceramics are used for their historical connection to Midwestern mythologies in an attempt to construct a counterfactual folk art, one not riddled with nostalgia but more accurate to the current state of affairs.