Talks This Weekend: January 21 - 23

Photos at Zoom: American Epidemic Themes in the MoCP collection

Friday, January 21, 12 – 1 pm

Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)

Get to know the museum's collection with this series of public virtual print viewings. Curatorial Assistant Erica McKeehen will lead a discussion on works in the permanent collection that relate to themes in the current exhibition, American Epidemic: Guns in the United States. Drawing on techniques of photojournalism, documentary, landscape, and forensic photography, the artists presented in this session address guns in American culture either directly or indirectly, by questioning the roles of photography pertaining to memory, the media, and evidence in instances of violence.

Nate Young & Cameron Downey in Conversation

Friday, January 21, 6 – 7 pm

ENGAGE Projects

Learn how Cameron came into her artistic practice through her interactions and mentoring from Nate. Cameron Downey is a part of our current two person exhibition Intersections which is on view through Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Artist Lecture: Frances Lightbound (Virtual Program)

Friday, January 21, 7 – 8 pm

Bianca Bova Gallery

Frances Lightbound’s work addresses the architectural condition through abstraction.

The artist will be joined in conversation by Bianca Bova, with an audience Q & A to follow.

Exhibition Curator: Gina Costa

Sunday, January 23, 2 – 3 pm

Perspective Photo Gallery

This exhibition provides a small glimpse to how a mobile device is not only a convenient device in one’s pocket, but also a powerful creative tool harnessed by these artists to redefine how we understand picture-making. The question before us now is: What is the next technical advancement mobile photography is paving the way for?

Tony Fitzpatrick In Conversation with Steven Conrad

Sunday, January 23, 3 – 4 pm

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art

The conversation, moderated by Conrad, will take place on the McAninch Arts Center’s Belushi Performance Hall stage. Topics will include and Fitzpatrick’s connection to Chicago, his current CCMA exhibition Jesus of Western Avenue, his social and political concerns and our shared changing reality.