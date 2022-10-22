Previews

New Exhibitions October 20 - 22

William Blake: Distant Drum | Reception and Gallery Talk

Reception: Thursday, October 20, 7 – 9 pm

Wadsworth Family Gallery at Lewis University

 

 

 

 

Parallels and Symmetries: Reception

Opening: Friday, October 21, 7 – 10 pm

Bridgeport Art Center

 

 

 

 

Cornelia Arts Building October Open Studios Event

October 21 & 22

Cornelia Arts Building

 

 

 

 

Liminal Space

Opening: Friday, October 21, 5 – 9 pm

Lily Pad | West

 

 

 

 

Mary Jones: Whereabouts

Opening: Friday, October 21, 6 – 8 pm

Epiphany Center for the Arts

 

 

 

 

Closing Reception: Opulent Compositions

Opening: Saturday, October 22, 3 – 5 pm

Pistachios Contemporary Jewelry Gallery

 

 

 

 

In the House (Part 2)

Opening: Saturday, October 22, 5 – 8 pm

Stola Contemporary Art

 

 

 

 

Sean Bishop: Acrylic & Ink Paintings

Opening: Saturday, October 22, 6 – 9 pm

Blue Moon Gallery

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brujas Brew

Opening: Friday, October 21, 3 – 10 pm

Grace Jane

 

 

 

Related:

News Archive