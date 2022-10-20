What We're Reading: 10/13/22

Prevent WWIII - Marcos Raya



Chicago Public Art Group Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Exhibition, Documentary Screening

The Chicago Public Art Group is celebrating is 50th anniversary with an exhibition this month and other events.

The group — which connects dozens of artists around Chicago so they can create public art such as murals — will have an exhibition titled “Our Passion’s Humanity” on display through Oct. 26. It will host a showing of the documentary “Pioneering Women Muralists of Hyde Park” 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Chicago Art Department, 1932 S. Halsted St., and a Bronzeville mural virtual tour starting 6 p.m. Thursday.

Via Block Club

CGN note: CPAG's 50th Anniversary Gala is Oct 22

Has War Changed, or Only War Photography?

Lynsey Addario began taking war pictures when the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001. Only two-thirds of a century had elapsed since Robert Capa documented the Spanish Civil War. But to go from the exhibition of Capa’s Spain photos at the International Center of Photography to the Addario show at the SVA Chelsea Gallery is to traverse not just time and geography but a profound shift in sensibility. Capa’s pictures express his belief in war as a conflict between good and evil. In our time, which is to say in Addario’s, unwavering faith in the justice of one side has perished, a casualty of too many brutal, pointless, reciprocally corrupt wars.

Via NYT

The Public Can Now Access the Statue of Liberty’s Crown, After Two and a Half Years (and 14 Flights of Stairs)

For the first time in more than two-and-a-half years, the Statue of Liberty is opening its crown to visitors, offering a unique glimpse of the sculpture’s structural underpinnings, as well as a sweeping bird’s-eye view of New York Harbor.

Via Artnet

Artist Michiko Itatani Explores Efforts To Understand The Universe In New Wrightwood 659 Exhibition

More than 60 paintings and drawings showing local artist Michiko Itatani’s efforts to understand the universe are now on display at Wrightwood 659.

The “Michiko Itatani: Celestial Stage” exhibition features dozens of Itatani’s signature oversized paintings juxtaposed with her drawings the size of typing paper. It’s on display through Dec. 17 at Wrightwood 659, 659 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Via Block Club