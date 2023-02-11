2023 Early Culture Preview

By CGN Staff

Events and exhibitions happening in galleries and museums are added to CGN's calendar throughout the year. Highlights for 2023 include everything from museum blockbusters to under-the-radar gallery shows and international art fairs – something everywhere for everyone. There are also shows yet to be announced in the 100+ galleries listed in CGN.

• Salvador Dalí: The image disappears

Focusing on the pivotal decade of the 1930s, when Salvador Dalí emerged as the inventor of his own personal brand of Surrealism, this exhibition of 25 paintings, drawings, and surrealist objects considers Dalí’s work in light of two defining, if contradictory, impulses: an immense desire for visibility and the urge to disappear.

The Art Institute of Chicago

Feb 18–Jun 12, 2023

• Jessi Reaves: All possessive lusts dispelled

Reaves combines iconic modernist design with an irreverent aesthetic in sculpture that toys with functionality. Reaves often begins with found furniture, which she dismantles, converts, remakes, enhances, pads, and embellishes in ways that still allow the suggestion of physical contact or use. By breaking things open, she proposes that they be examined visually and in terms of their purpose in life. The exhibition at The Arts Club of Chicago centers on the work Personal Heat, 2021, a deconstructed étagère with accompanying video that explores themes of renovation and rebellion. The sculptural aspect features a pop punk aesthetic of hot pink animal stripes, as if Reaves had been locked in a room in her great aunt’s house with a can of paint, a saw, and some wood glue.

The Arts Club

Feb 16–May 20

• EXPO CHICAGO Turns 10

The tenth anniversary of EXPO CHICAGO takes place this spring under the vaulted architecture of Navy Pier’s Festival Hall. The exposition will bring together global galleries and unrivaled programming, alongside unforgettable city-wide events during EXPO ART WEEK.

Navy Pier

April 13–16, 2023

• Shahryar Nashat – It's All Just Stories

“Nashat leads his viewers to an understanding of the mechanics of being human, but stops short of arrival; it is up to us to traverse (or revel in) that uneasy gap.” — Simon Castets and Elena Filipovic

Curated by Myriam Ben Salah.

The Renaissance Society

May 6–Jul 2, 2023

• Warhol

The Warhol Exhibition includes 94 works from Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop/Works from the Bank of America Collection on loan through Bank of America’s Art in our Communities program, and over 11,000 sq. ft. of interactive experiences including a Biographical exhibit, Video installation, 150+ photos taken by Warhol, Children’s Print Factory, Studio 54 experience and a Central Park-inspired outdoor space.

Cleve Carney Museum of Art

June 3–Sept 10, 2023

• Hector Guimard: Art Nouveau to Modernism

This exhibition explores the life and work of Hector Guimard (1867-1942), the French architect and designer whose name is synonymous with the French Art Nouveau movement. Bringing together furniture and design objects including jewelry, metalwork, ceramics, drawings, and textiles from collections worldwide, this is the first major American museum exhibition devoted to Guimard since 1970.

Guimard is best known for his designs for the Paris Métro entrances, but the exhibition aims to explore lesser-known aspects of the designer’s life.

Richard H. Driehaus Museum

Jun 22–Jan 7, 2024

Image: Entrance to Abbesses, Paris Metro. Art Nouveau design by Hector Guimard. Steve Cadman © CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

• Ruth Duckworth Life As a Unity

This monographic exhibition—the first since a 2006 retrospective—makes use of art historical advances of the last several decades to examine Duckworth’s Chicago work in a new light. Duckworth referred to herself not as a potter or ceramicist, but as a sculptor with clay. The exhibition takes her at her word, foregrounding her sculptural production. Ruth Duckworth: Life as a Unity is part of Art Design Chicago, an initiative of the Terra Foundation for American Art.

Smart Museum of Art

Fall 2023

Image: Ruth Duckworth looking at the maquette for Earth, Water, Sky at the Smart Museum of Art in 2005. Photo by Jim Newberry.

• Chicago Architectural Biennial

The Chicago Architecture Biennial (CAB) is dedicated to creating an international forum on architecture and urbanism. CAB’s signature program stands as North America’s largest international survey of contemporary architecture, taking place every two years at the Chicago Cultural Center and sites across the city. CAB programming throughout the year engages global audiences. The Chicago-based collective Floating Museum takes the helm as the artistic team of CAB 5.

Various locations

Opening Sept. 2023

Bob Thompson, Blue Ma Tribune Tower, 6a architects | © Chicago Architecture Biennial / Tom Harris, 2017