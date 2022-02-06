New Exhibitions Start February 4 - 6

Houses of Tomorrow: From Keck to Today

Opening: Friday, February 4, 4 – 6 pm

Elmhurst Art Museum

Houses of Tomorrow follows the evolution of Chicago architecture firm Keck & Keck – created by brothers George Fred Keck and William Keck – who designed modern, award-winning, affordable homes throughout the Midwest from 1935-1979.

Iris Goldstein

Opening: Friday, February 4, 5 – 8 pm

ARC Gallery

Iris Goldstein, a long-time member of ARC Gallery, is exhibiting colored-pencil drawings at the gallery in February 2022. Goldstein is always interested in the unusual and offbeat. Though she is committed to nonobjective art, she tries to find visual images that are suggestive and allusive, based on real-life objects or places that are transformed through the artist’s imagination.

Buzz Spector: Reading Matter

Opening: Friday, February 4, 5:15 – 8 pm

Rockford Art Museum

In Reading Matter the artist will show his large-format Polaroid photographs of books, whether from his own library or from various private or public collections. This rarely exhibited body of work will show the range of Buzz’s interest in the books others read or collect. Also on view will be Buzz’s drawings and prints, dating back to the 1970s. The centerpiece of the show is a new book construction for the museum, using more than 5,000 books donated from the Rockford and Evanston Public Libraries.

FEMME

Opening: Saturday, February 5, 4 – 7 pm

FLXST Contemporary

The artwork presented in the group exhibition Femme captures full-on the idea that femme for many includes thoughts, feelings, and actions that are innate to how they navigate the world. The exhibition also presents the notion that femme connects to a web of other femmes and queer folks—and that femme is a marker of identity.

Tomokazu Matsuyama: The Best Part About Us

Exhibition starts February 5

Kavi Gupta - Elizabeth St.

The exhibition comes on the heels of the artist’s landmark solo exhibitions at two of China’s largest and most influential private museums, Long Museum Shanghai and Long Museum Chongqing. As with those exhibitions, the visual language Matsuyama deploys in the works in The Best Part About Us reﬂects the experiences of today’s nomadic diaspora—a global, intercultural community of wandering people who seek to understand their place in a world full of contrasting visual and cultural dialects.

Naturally

Exhibition starts February 5

Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA)

Fascinated by forces of nature and mind, Judith Roston Freilich and Lilach Schrag examine, each in her own way, essence, energy, and evolution. Judith Roston Freilich’s works on paper and textiles were inspired by her aspirations to integrate the arts into everyday life.

2nd Annual Black Lives Matter

Opening: Saturday, February 5, 6 – 9 pm

Dragonfly Gallery

The Second Annual Black Lives Matter Exhibition is a call for artwork that addresses the struggle and the injustice experienced by all minorities. For centuries art has had the power to change the world. Not only can it reflect the world we live in but also inspire and move us to change the world. The artwork can also celebrate identity and culture.

Holly Murkerson: syn-

Opening: Sunday, February 6, 12 – 3 pm

Goldfinch

Goldfinch is excited to present the inaugural show of our East Wing gallery: “syn-“ a solo presentation of new work by Chicago-based artist Holly Murkerson.