Hindman's Feb 17 Auction to Highlight Outsider Artists

By CGN Staff

Since Chicago is buried in snow right now, we understand if people may opt to view (and buy) from home once again. An auction taking place after Valentine's Day at Hindman focuses on Outsider art and offers many opportunities to own some unique works of art, many of which would be appealing and affordable entry-level pieces from some under-rated as well as more widely known artists, many of whom have Chicago connections. The auction promises to appeal to those looking to build their collections as well as to those who may be new to buying at auction.



Somewhere Out There is a curated sale comprised of wonderfully unusual artworks at a range of accessible price points that are all from the more “out there” regions of the imagination. The sale features works by a number of renowned Chicago artists, notably Lee Godie and Gertrude Abercrombie.

Gertrude Abercrombie

The Dinosaur, 1964

Estimate: $30,000-50,000

Lee Godie

Sleeping Beauty and Staying Alive

Estimate: $1,500 - $2,500

The auction includes eye-opening Surrealist, Outsider, Psychedelic, Street Art, Magical Realist, Avante Garde, Pop, Visionary and Activist paintings, drawings, collages, photographs, prints and sculptures that all include a strange yet sublime aesthetic. Standouts include Joe Coleman’s meticulously detailed Give Me that Old Time Religion (lot 17; estimate: $30,000-50,000) and Abercrombie’s The Dinosaur (pictured above). Coleman’s works rarely come up for auction, offering bidders an opportunity to acquire work by an artist whose clientele includes rock, movie and art star patrons, if that's your thing.

Those looking to add obsessively eccentric works to their walls at a more affordable price, according to a Hindman rep, some compelling selections worth perusing include Ray Johnson’s Four (lot 181; estimate: $3,000-5,000, one of five lots by the artist), whose Correspondence School collages are also currently exhibited at the Art Institute of Chicago." That show's exhibition catalogue was reviewed in the fall 2021 issue of CGN. Additionally, there are 7 works by Lee Godie as part of the auction. Godie was a local legend and self-taught artist. Other vibrant selections are Marcel Dzama’s Untitled, 2005 (lot 2; estimate: $1,000 - $2,000) and Terrence La Noue’s dynamic acrylic and mixed media work, Amazonia: Circus Day (lot 50; estimate: $1,000-2,000).

Those interested in registering to bid can do so online via Hindman’s Digital Bid Room



The auction takes place live and online at Hindman at 10AM on February 17.

