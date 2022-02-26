Meet the HATCH 2022-23 Residents
HATCH is a juried program for emerging and mid-career Chicago visual artists and curators. It offers the opportunity to produce collaborative exhibitions and strives to support an ecology of curatorial and artistic practice. Please read COVID-19 Update below (last updated 10/13/2020).
How the HATCH residency works
Once selected, we divide HATCH Artist Residents into groups of 4 to work with one Curatorial Resident. Selected artists will participate in a duo and 4-person exhibition organized by their HATCH Curatorial Resident. Each Artist Resident receives professional development through dynamic exhibitions, one-on-one studio visits with their curator, public programs, and community building to develop a sustainable creative practice.
Through this unique hands-on experience and professional development program, Artist and Curatorial Residents develop valuable insight and experience in contemporary exhibition-making.
HATCH at-a-Glance
- 12 Artist Residents
- 3 Curatorial Residents
- Each artist participates in one 2-person exhibition and one group exhibition
- Each curator organizes three exhibitions
Curators
Vasia Rigou
Nicky Ni
John H. Guevara
Artists
Becca Thomas
Breanna Robinson
Chloe Munkenbeck
Eseosa Edebiri
James Hosking
Jessica Ferrer
Josué Esaú
Luis Rodríguez Rosario
María Antonia Villaseñor-Marchal
Mariel Harari
SUNGJAE LEE
Yoonshin Park
CAC is pleased to announce HATCH 2022-23 Residents. HATCH is a juried program for emerging and mid-career Chicago visual artists and curators. It offers the opportunity to produce collaborative exhibitions and strives to support an ecology of curatorial and artistic practice.