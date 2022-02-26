Meet the HATCH 2022-23 Residents

HATCH is a juried program for emerging and mid-career Chicago visual artists and curators. It offers the opportunity to produce collaborative exhibitions and strives to support an ecology of curatorial and artistic practice. Please read COVID-19 Update below (last updated 10/13/2020).

How the HATCH residency works

Once selected, we divide HATCH Artist Residents into groups of 4 to work with one Curatorial Resident. Selected artists will participate in a duo and 4-person exhibition organized by their HATCH Curatorial Resident. Each Artist Resident receives professional development through dynamic exhibitions, one-on-one studio visits with their curator, public programs, and community building to develop a sustainable creative practice.

Through this unique hands-on experience and professional development program, Artist and Curatorial Residents develop valuable insight and experience in contemporary exhibition-making.

HATCH at-a-Glance

12 Artist Residents

3 Curatorial Residents

Each artist participates in one 2-person exhibition and one group exhibition

Each curator organizes three exhibitions

Curators

Vasia Rigou

Nicky Ni

John H. Guevara



Artists

Becca Thomas

Breanna Robinson

Chloe Munkenbeck

Eseosa Edebiri

James Hosking

Jessica Ferrer

Josué Esaú

Luis Rodríguez Rosario

María Antonia Villaseñor-Marchal

Mariel Harari

SUNGJAE LEE

Yoonshin Park

CAC is pleased to announce HATCH 2022-23 Residents. HATCH is a juried program for emerging and mid-career Chicago visual artists and curators. It offers the opportunity to produce collaborative exhibitions and strives to support an ecology of curatorial and artistic practice.