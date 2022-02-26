What We're Reading: 2/24/22

West Loop Mural Honors Late Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh

Chicago’s first mural honoring the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh is now standing in the West Loop’s Time Out Market.

The work was curated by Levar Hoard of B_Line Projects, a local organization that works to reserve murals throughout the West Loop, and created by Rahmaan Statik. The mural uses several different graffiti styles, and Hoard says it not only reflects elements that inspired Abloh, but what he did creatively for the city.

Via WTTW

A Judge Tells Relatives of Henry Darger That There Are ‘Lots of Holes’ in Their Claim to the Late Artist’s Estate

A court hearing to determine the rightful heirs to the estate of reclusive Chicago artist Henry Darger, who died in 1973, has been delayed until May while the judge reviews documents brought by distant heirs of the artist.

Christen Sadowski, one of the heirs, is seeking to wrest control of the estate from Darger’s former Wicker Park landlords, who have been the longtime stewards of the artist’s work.

Via Artnet

Hear an Andy Warhol A.I. voice narrate the trailer for new Netflix docuseries

Andy Warhol always dreamed of becoming a machine. The Andy Warhol Diaries, the new Netflix documentary series about the influential artist, honors that desire by using cutting-edge A.I. technology to resurrect a fascimile of Warhol's voice for the narration. You can see that voice in action via the exclusive trailer below.

Via Entertainment Weekly