The Other Art Fair Will Take Place This Spring on Fulton Market

The Other Art Fair

By CGN Staff

The Other Art Fair was one of the first and only in-person fairs to take place in Chicago in 2021 when it opened last September. With limits in place in consideration of COVID, the fair lacked some of its usual party vibrancy but they got the job done and welcomed artists and fair-goers for a weekend of in-person art viewing and buying. The fair is back again already, this time taking place April 21-24 on Fulton Market.

Presented by Saatchi Art, The Other Art Fair is billed as the leading artist Fair to discover and buy art directly from the very best emerging artistic talent. Founded in London, UK in 2011, annual and biannual editions take place across the globe in Brooklyn, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, London, Melbourne, Sydney, and Toronto.

This spring's Chicago fair promises to bring back the party it's known for, including Bombay G&Ts for VIPs on opening night and DJ sets, immersive art installations, fully stocked bars, and lots of fresh affordable art.

Browse original and limited edition artworks by 110 independent artists, with pieces priced from $100 and in a variety of different mediums – something for every budget and taste.

Special programming specific to Chicago includes:

• All Star Press back presenting three Chicago Based Guest Artists: BLAKE JONES, JC RIVERA and ELLOO

• Chicago Charity partner Arts of Life who offer support and a creative outlet for artists with developmental disabilities.

• AMFM’s founder Ciera McKissick on the Selection Committee for the 2022 New Futures – designed to launch the careers of talented emerging artists through prizing that includes free exhibition space and mentorship.

Details, including hours, COVID protocols and tickets, here



