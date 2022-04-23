The Other Art Fair Is This Weekend

The Other Art Fair

By CGN Staff

The Other Art Fair took place last September in Chicago and it is back already this weekend, taking place April 21-24 on Fulton Market.

Presented by Saatchi Art, The Other Art Fair is billed as the leading artist Fair to discover and buy art directly from the very best emerging artistic talent. Founded in London, UK in 2011, annual and biannual editions take place across the globe in Brooklyn, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, London, Melbourne, Sydney, and Toronto.

Over 100 artists from across the globe as well as in Chicago are participating. There will also be a large scale mural custom made by All Star Press artist JC Riviera at the entrance to the fair.



VIPs can get a free drink, courtesy of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® upon arrival and food is back, now that COVID allows the show to say goodbye to last year's restrictions. And as far as the art and programs, visitors can see a range of installations and exclusive print drops by the likes of AMFM, Arts of Life and Pigment International. You can also have your portrait done by artist Anna Marie Tendler on site and snag an exclusive comic print for $50 by the creators of Love Man, David Krueger and Ben Marcus, thanks to TOAF's charity partner, Chicago's own Arts Of Life.

Enjoy the fair!