Big is Back: What Once Was Lost in 2020, We Now Have Found in 2022

This spring and summer the City That Works will be working it, bringing back what we haven’t had in two years, and in other cases starting from scratch to deliver art fairs, markets and special events to get you out of the house.

– CGN







Kenny Nguyen, Eternal Thread Series No. 4, at Alma Art and Interiors

ALMA ART & INTERIORS

Dealer Kimberly Oliva turned lemons into lemonade last fall when Intersect Chicago (formerly SOFA CHICAGO) was cancelled. She drew on her own art history, connections and experience in the vintage market to come up with Alma, Art & Interiors, a large-scale exhibition that combined the sensibility of a living room with the prestige of new art. Bringing the spirit of the home to the gallery, Alma features artists from Chicago and around the world in dozens of mixed media vignettes.

A grand opening for Threaded Together is set for Friday, May 6. Alma has been extended through at least summer 2022.

• 3636 S. Iron in Bridgeport

Randolph Market returns outdoors in the West Loop

RANDOLPH STREET MARKET

After an almost 3-year hiatus Randolph Street Market returns to its West Loop location this summer, taking place both outdoors and indoors. The beloved mega-treasure hunt was put on hold first in 2020 due to COVID, and then in 2021 in light of construction at Plumber’s Hall. They were able to open markets a few summer weekends in Michigan as well as host weekend Holiday Pop-Ups downtown in Chicago on Michigan Ave. In 2022 once again the market will offer “continuous live entertainment, food, booze & BIG FUN,” says founder Sally Schwartz.

Jul 30/31, Sept 24/25, Nov 12/13, Dec 3/4, 10/11, 17/18

57th St Art Fair in Hyde Park

57TH STREET ART FAIR

Mary Louise Womer, a silversmith artist from Kansas City, was the visionary behind Hyde Park’s 57th Street Art Fair back in 1948. Due to studio space constraints, she took advantage of local streets that weren’t busy, stringing wires from trees and along fences of 57th Street where artists could hang their works. 51 artists, many of whom were students at the Art Institute and the Institute of Design, each paid 50 cents to participate for the weekend. Today, up to 200 artists from all over North America set up shop on 57th Street the first full weekend of June, attracting over 20,000 visitors annually •

June 4/5, 2022