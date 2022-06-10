CGN Art World Recap: 6/7/22

Adam Brooks; 'Freedom Wall'; 1994; enamel on vinyl, publicly-sited installation, Chicago, IL, USADimensions: 72 feet x 15 feet 6 inches.

River North Freedom Wall by Adam Brooks Will Soon Disappear

Artist Adam Brooks posted on Facebook last week about the coming disappearance of his public work of art that perhaps millions of Brown Line commuters have viewed and wondered about for decades: "Nothing lasts forever, and thus the 28-year run of my ‘Freedom Wall’ project, on the side of the 325 W. Huron building in Chicago, will soon be coming to an end, as the parking lot in front of the building is being developed, and once this building is constructed, ‘Freedom Wall’ will be entombed between this new structure and the existing one. These are the final weeks to see it in person while it is gradually obscured by the impending construction."

He thanked Rhona Hoffman, Buzz Ruttenberg, and Henry Landan for their critical roles in realizing the project back in 1993-94 and offered to share a booklet he produced in conjunction with this project in 1994 and send a PDF version, which includes an essay by Susan Snodgrass, as well as a complete listing of all of the names collected, and those who submitted them. E-mail adambrooks9@gmail.com

The artist says he's looking at ways to create an updated version.

Block Museum Student Associates select work by Michael Koerner as 2022 Student Acquisition

The Block Museum of Art and the 2021-2022 Block Museum Student Associates (BMSA) cohort are pleased to announce the acquisition of photographic prints Blue DNA#1205L – #1201R (2021), Worlds #0318 (2020), and The Beast Diagnosis #8942 (2019) by Illinois-based interdisciplinary artist Michael Koerner. Koerner’s work explores his family history and genetics through small tintypes, using photographic chemistry to assimilate the bursts and biochemical fallout from the atom bomb.



The selection is the third annual Block Museum student-led acquisition to the collection, succeeding the 2021 selection of Leonard Suryajaya’s Quarantine Blues (2020) and the 2020 selection of Myra Greene’s Undertone #17, #23, #51 (2017-2018). Over the 2021-2022 academic year, BMSA researched potential acquisitions with the primary goal of collecting around the theme of “Earth” while also seeking work that would complement the museum’s collection, connect to the mission, and coincide with curriculum across Northwestern University.

Inspired by the city’s St. Patricks’s Day traditions as well as notable sites and sights like Chicago’s Lakefront Trail, baseball fields and the oldest L line , Color Factory's custom green ball pit is a joy whether you’re 2 or 200.

Color Factory Opens in Chicago Soon

Within each Color Factory location, visitors are invited to experience the joy of color through interactive installations, immersive rooms, and carefully curated moments. The website describes that Color Factory collaborates with artists, art institutions, nonprofits, and brand partners to tell compelling stories that make life just a little more joyful. In Chicago Color Factory will be located on the lower level of Willis Tower, inspired by (some well known) aspects of the city. Edra Soto is one locally-based artist who will be participating.