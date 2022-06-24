MoCP Annual Gala Presented by Sotheby's Raises $230K

Via PR

Chicago — The Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago (MoCP) held DARKROOM, their annual benefit auction on Thursday, June 2, 2022, bringing in $230,000 to support the museum. Funds raised at DARKROOM will provide critical support for the museum's exhibitions, collections, and community engagement initiatives for the 2022-2023 season. The event was held at the Columbia College Chicago Student Center, located at 754 S. Wabash Avenue in the South Loop, and was co-chaired by Jennifer and Joe Shanahan.



Over 300 guests in attendance enjoyed hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and music while perusing auction items by celebrated contemporary artists. Works sold included pieces by Dawoud Bey, Terry Evans, Ayana Jackson, Dawit Petros, Alec Soth, Edra Soto, and Penelope Umbrico. The benefit auction was presented by Sotheby’s.



Many individuals and corporate sponsors gave their support for the MoCP, including Gage Hospitality Group and Seaberg Picture Framing.



Longtime MoCP supporters Lawrence K. and Maxine Snider were honored during the evening for their contributions to the museum. For the past decade, they have sponsored the Snider Prize, which is a purchase award given to emerging artists in their final year of graduate study by the museum annually. The Snider Prize encapsulates the museum's ongoing commitment to support new talent in the field of contemporary photography. Recent recipients Kei Ito and Alayna N Pernell were in attendance to help honor them.



"We are so grateful for our sponsors and everyone who helped make DARKROOM 2022 our most successful benefit auction to date. Funds raised at DARKROOM will provide critical support for the museum’s community initiatives and exhibitions," said Natasha Egan, MoCP Executive Director.

