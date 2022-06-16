New Exhibitions June 15-18 (Part I)
Racine Art Guild Juried Competition 2022
Exhibition begins June 15
Racine Art Museum
Nature’s Blueprints: Biomimicry in Art and Design
Exhibition begins June 17
Elmhurst Art Museum
Visceral: Solo Exhibition by Tamara Wasserman
Opening: Friday, June 17, 5 – 9 pm
Oliva Gallery
Opening: Friday, June 17, 5:30 – 8 pm
The Art Center Highland Park
Roman Villarreal: South Chicago Legacies
Opening: Friday, June 17, 11 am – 8 pm
Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art