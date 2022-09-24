Call for Artists: Arts in the Dark 2022

Arts in the Dark, also known as the "artist's holiday," is a magical evening parade that celebrates Halloween.

LUMA8 is proud to announce that the Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade will return to State Street as the Grand Finale of the city's "Halloweek" program on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. This event draws together world-renowned institutions like the Art Institute of Chicago, celebrated Chicago organizations like Lookingglass Theatre Company, important programs like After School Matters and aspiring artists in every field. Now in its eigth year, this extraordinary parade has delighted hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors with unique floats, spectacle puppets and creative performances.

This year CGN is helping Arts in the Dark to bring together a group of artists interested in getting involved in the annual Halloween parade in the Loop.

What is Art After Dark?

Mark Kelly, former Commissioner of Cultural Affairs for the City of Chicago (DCASE), along with Sharene Shariatzadeh, President & CEO of LUMA8, will be coordinating the project again and helping you and your fellow artists to develop a theme that would work well for a contingent of artists.

Your role: As artists you will operate as a part of a committee to develop a plan for your participation in Arts in the Dark. There is also the potential to choose a chair or co-chairs to lead the group.

What: The Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade on State Street and the Grand Finale of the city's "Halloweek" program.

When: Saturday, October 29th, 2022

How many: We are seeking 15–25 artists/participants. Spectacle pieces or a float may need just 10-15 people, but for a walking contingent without large props we recommend at least 25 artists.

Participation deadline: August 1

Please contact CGN for more information.

info@chicagogallerynews.com

Click here for more information or to read recent press.