The Season's Highlights: Fall 2022

David Hockney. 5th March 2020, No. 2. © David Hockney.

David Hockney: The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020

Two years ago—at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic—the ever-versatile and inventive artist David Hockney traveled to France with the express intention of capturing the emergence of spring.

The Art Institute of Chicago

Thru Jan 9, 2023

artic.edu

Yinka Shonibare at Frederik Meijer Sculpture Gardens in Grand Rapids, MI

Yinka Shonibare CBE: Planets in My Head

This exhibition presents works by Shonibare from the past three decades, many of which have never been shown in the U.S.

Frederik Meijer Sculpture Gardens

Thru Oct 23

meijergardens.org

Tavares Strachan, Meleager, 2022. Oil, enamel and pigment on acrylic; two panels, 84 x 84 x 2 inches (213.4 x 213.4 x 5.1 cm)

Citing Black Geographies

Citing Black Geographies presents the work of 15 artists —including Dawoud Bey, Amanda Williams and Rashid Johnson— whose practices examine “black space”—a term describing the topographies, zones, scenes, and structures that portend black cultural experience.

GRAY, West Town.

Sept 9–Oct 27

richardgraygallery.com

Sentrock

Sentrock: The Boy Who Wanted to Fly

The exhibition features new work by the rising artist that reveals for the first time the origin story of his distinctive Bird City

Saint character, which appears in prominent murals in Chicago and other cities.

Elmhurst Art Museum

Sept 9–Jan 15, 2023

elmhurstartmuseum.org

Raheleh Filsoofi

Raheleh Filsoofi: Debated Narrative

Born in Iran, living in the United States, and working in between, Filsoofi contemplates the psychological effects of marginalization and the occupation of geographic and socio-political liminal space. Filsoofi’s work oscillates between the literal and figurative concepts of land, ownership, and border.

ENGAGE Projects

Sept 10–Oct 15

engage-projects.com

Suzanne Jackson

Suzanne Jackson: Listen’ N Home

Through a selective representation of pivotal works from the past 20 years, as well as a newly made monumental installation, the exhibition presents Jackson’s turn to environmental abstraction, marking the territory and trajectory of her late-life breakthrough paintings.

The Arts Club of Chicago

Sept 14 – Dec 23

artsclubchicago.org

Michiko Itatani

Michiko Itatani: Celestial Stage

Chicago-based American artist Michiko Itatani (b. 1948, Osaka, Japan) has grappled with the mysteries of the universe in her work throughout her prolific career.

Wrightwood 659

Oct 1–Dec 17

wrightwood659.org

Randolph Street Holiday Markets

Three markets take place this fall, in the West Loop and on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile!

Sept 24-25, Nov 12-13, and Dec 17–18. 10am–5pm

randolphstreetmarket.com

