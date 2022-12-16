The Season's Highlights: Fall 2022
David Hockney: The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020
Two years ago—at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic—the ever-versatile and inventive artist David Hockney traveled to France with the express intention of capturing the emergence of spring.
The Art Institute of Chicago
Thru Jan 9, 2023
Yinka Shonibare CBE: Planets in My Head
This exhibition presents works by Shonibare from the past three decades, many of which have never been shown in the U.S.
Frederik Meijer Sculpture Gardens
Thru Oct 23
Citing Black Geographies
Citing Black Geographies presents the work of 15 artists —including Dawoud Bey, Amanda Williams and Rashid Johnson— whose practices examine “black space”—a term describing the topographies, zones, scenes, and structures that portend black cultural experience.
GRAY, West Town.
Sept 9–Oct 27
Sentrock: The Boy Who Wanted to Fly
The exhibition features new work by the rising artist that reveals for the first time the origin story of his distinctive Bird City
Saint character, which appears in prominent murals in Chicago and other cities.
Elmhurst Art Museum
Sept 9–Jan 15, 2023
Raheleh Filsoofi: Debated Narrative
Born in Iran, living in the United States, and working in between, Filsoofi contemplates the psychological effects of marginalization and the occupation of geographic and socio-political liminal space. Filsoofi’s work oscillates between the literal and figurative concepts of land, ownership, and border.
ENGAGE Projects
Sept 10–Oct 15
engage-projects.com
Suzanne Jackson: Listen’ N Home
Through a selective representation of pivotal works from the past 20 years, as well as a newly made monumental installation, the exhibition presents Jackson’s turn to environmental abstraction, marking the territory and trajectory of her late-life breakthrough paintings.
The Arts Club of Chicago
Sept 14 – Dec 23
Michiko Itatani: Celestial Stage
Chicago-based American artist Michiko Itatani (b. 1948, Osaka, Japan) has grappled with the mysteries of the universe in her work throughout her prolific career.
Wrightwood 659
Oct 1–Dec 17
Randolph Street Holiday Markets
Three markets take place this fall, in the West Loop and on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile!
Sept 24-25, Nov 12-13, and Dec 17–18. 10am–5pm
